Inside Drake's jawdropping Toronto mansion

Drake caught the attention of the internet when he dropped the visuals for Toosie Slide last week, but it was the preview of his multi-millior dollar home that got everyone talking.

It's hard to know where to look — from opulent canary yellow lounge, to the the NBA-regulation-size basketball court, recording studio, basement swimming pool and awards room.

The Canadian rapper opened the door of his new home to Architectural Digest.

Drake wants his mansion to live on long beyond he does.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake said of the pleasure palace.

Michael Steele

Adding, "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong".

The magazine's cover story is visually overwhelming tour of the 4600-square-metre estate. It features interviews with both Drake and the Italian designer who custom-built the home, Ferris Rafauli.

Rafauli describes how he put his own touches on Beaux Arts architecture and "modern Art Deco" to match his client's ostentatious style.

"This isn't stucco, paint, and fake gold. That's not what Drake wanted, and that's not what I do," he said.

So unlike the minimalist McMansions of Calabasas, the luxury materials used include everything from dyed ostrich skin, mohair, and brown agate, to macassar ebony and bronze.

The decor includes a grand piano by Austrian piano maker Bösendorfer designed in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, a light sculpture made of 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, a selection of Grammy Awards and an entire hallway dedicated to a collection of sports stars' jerseys.

Drake is well known to be a collector of fine items. His two-storey marble wardrobe also displays his extensive sneaker collection, wardrobe and a selection of the coveted Hermès Birkin bags.

"It's overwhelming high luxury," he told Architectural Digest.

"That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I've put in over the years reflected from every vantage point."

Fans have previously gotten glimpses of the mansion on social media, and in the music videos for When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle.

But the AD photo shoot offers a comprehensive overview of the design, including Drake's favourite spot in the house the 297-square-metre master bedroom suite, with additional covered terraces.

The bed and base, which weigh one ton, cost more than most peoples' houses and the bathroom plays soft music on entrance.

Drake bought the plot for the property back in 2015, in Toronto's Park Lane Cirlce for a reported US$6.7 million (NZ$11.1 million). He then demolished the existing bungalow to make way the enormous palace built entirely of limestone.

You know you've done something right in the celebrity world when other mega-wealthy people are jealous.

After visiting the home prior to its completion, DJ Khaled commented on a picture of the pair testing out the basketball court (which has the owl logo of Drake's brand in the centre circle):



"Amazing job!!!! I want you to build my next estate...inspired me on a another level!I have more work to do!"

However reactions from the public on Twitter have been mixed, with some applauding the reveal while others said that it looked too much like a hotel, or shopping mall.