The Queen has begun her slow farewell to the people of Great Britain with her coffin coming to rest in Edinburgh for three nights.

It will be interesting to see whether the newly minted King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla choose Buckingham Palace as their official residence, as has been the tradition since Queen Victoria's days.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning, New Zealand time, it's Charles' perogative to divy up the royal residences and choose which ones he'll divide his time between.

For many royal watchers and monarchists, it will be hard to seperate that building from Britains reigning monarch.

In Netflix's The Crown, the royal characters often described it as cold, drafty and in desparate need of updating. But what's it really like?

The Plan

Getty-Images Buckingham Palace, the royal residence in the heart of London.

Built in 1703 and home to George III and Queen Victoria, who made it her official royal residence, plans of the building were kept secret for decades, until US site Home Advisor comissioned a floor plan and images of the state rooms in 2020.

Pulled together by a team of designers and architects, royal watchers trawled hundreds of pictures and descriptions to create the plans, never before seen by the public.

With 19 state rooms, 240 bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, the building is so big, the plan is divided into sections.

Break In

Getty-Images The late Queen Elizabeth in the Green Study on her 80th birthday.

Despite the fact it has 775 rooms, it's not that hard to find your way around the right royal gaff.

In 1982, Michael Fagan scaled the walls of the palace, climbed in a window and found himself in the Queen's bedroom where he sat on her bed chatting to her about the Royal family for 10 minutes, before a chambermaid found him and led him away.

It was the second time he'd broken into the palace.

Speaking to UK paper The Telegraph years later, Fagan said he'd found rooms marked with Charles and Diana's names, "But I couldn't find a door which said 'WC'." With 78 bathrooms in the place, that's some kind of feat.

Tour-ific

Getty Images The Royals in the Throne Room for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

If he'd waited a decade, Fagan could have just walked into the palace, which opened to visitors from July to October in 1993.

Guest could see 19 state rooms and the gardens during the tour, but what they didn't get to see were the private apartments spread along the west wing of the palace.

On the principal floor were the Queen's rooms, which would likely now become King Charles', comprised of a bedroom suite, drawing room, study and audience room. The audience room is the only room entered by people outside the family who aren't servants.

That's the room on The Crown where Elizabeth regularly put the fear of God into the Prime Ministers, and where the new King may now hold weekly hui with equally new PM Liz Truss.

Getty-Images The Queen greeting actress Angelia Jolie in the 1844 room.

Art gallery

The palace is home to some of the finest pieces in the Royal Collection of more the 1 million works of art.

At any given time there are 740 pieces on display in the publicly accessible areas of the home, including works by Vermeer, Rembrandt, Van Eyk, Titian and Michelangelo.

Tupperware Fiasco

While there aren't many images of the private rooms of the palace, in the late 90s UK tabloid paper The Daily Mirror did it's best to get the truth about how the royal family really lived out to the world.

The paper sent a reporter undercover into Buckingham Palace as a footman. Ryan Parry made a fake CV with fake references and weedled his way into the palace... and at this point you have to ask if the family really has the right folks running her security team.

Once there he took pictures of the bed used by then-US President George Bush, played with the royal corgis, had his picture taken on the balcony where all the royals come for a very public display of affection after getting married, and most famously, took pictures of the Queen's breakfast table, complete with tupperware containers of cereal.

The sweetest thing about the image of the royal breakfast spread is that it look exactly like the sort of thing you'd see on any English kitchen table, andy day of the week, which just goes to show she may have looked proper posh, but Queen Elizabeth was a true Westender at heart.

TV Lies

Netflix Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, in one of the show's Buckingham Palace sets.

The Crown didn't actually film in Buckingham Palace - which surely accounts for its massive, massive budget - its sets were recreated in much the same way Home Advisor recreated the floor plans.

One thing the plans show up is that corridor of glittering empty rooms between the Queen and her husband Prince Philip aren't quite as they appear on the show.

There doesn't seem to be a direct line of sight between the monarch's bed and the consort's beds - what we see on The Crown is just a little bit of telelevisual license - not to be confused with the TV Licence, which incidentally, no one outside the BBC knows whether the royal household even pays, because in 2014, a judge ruled the broadcaster didn't have to let the public know.

Who's Bobo?

If you take a gander at the plans you'll see under the Queen's rooms is a suite called "Bobo's Rooms".

Not a room full of chimpanzee toys and small apes, it was in fact the suite used by the Queen's nanny and later dresser and confidante Margaret MacDonald for almost 67 years.

It's down the hall from Prince Edward's rooms, who appears to be the only royal child to still have a suite in the palace.