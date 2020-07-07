Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez add 'modest' Los Angeles pad to property portfolio

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just bought another home, this time in the LA neighbourhood of Encino.

Coronavirus may have put Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s lavish wedding plans on hold for this year but not even a global pandemic can keep the pair from stocking up on real estate in the US.

According to Dirt.com, the showbiz power couple have just paid nearly US$1.4 million (NZ$2.1m) for a property in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Encino.

They already own a number of beautiful homes – J-Lo holds the deeds to a US$28 million estate in nearby Bel Air, and the couple also own a US$20 million penthouse in Manhattan, an estate in the Hamptons and an oceanfront home in Malibu that they bought as a fixer upper.

The deeds for this Encino residence, modest in comparison to her other piles, is in J-Lo’s name.

Former New York Yankee baseballer Rodriguez, nicknamed “A-Rod”, still owns a mansion in an estate in Miami, Florida.

Realtor The kitchen opens out to a patio.

The Encino house, although extensively renovated with beautiful mid-century detailing as well as contemporary fixtures, is a cheap buy compared to their other properties, and so is thought to have been purchased as an investment or for a lucky relative, Dirt.com reported.

The ranch-style single storey house, which spans a relatively small 204 square metres and was built in 1948, features cream-coloured stucco on the exterior walls, wide hardwood timber floors, white walls and recessed LED lighting.

Realtor The house has been renovated with beautiful mid-century detailing and contemporary fixtures.

The vaulted wood ceilings are a deep charcoal, while the brand new open-plan kitchen boasts ash-grey cabinetry, an island bench and stainless appliances.

French doors from the kitchen spill out on to a covered patio. There’s even an office (not council-approved) behind the garage.

Realtor The house is modest compared to the couple’s other properties.

As with all celebrity homes, the property is private, fully fenced and set back from the road.

