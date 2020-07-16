Peek inside Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk's stunning new home

Sophie Monk can spend her summer days by the pool in her new NSW home.

Love Island Australia host and reality television star Sophie Monk has dropped AU$2.3 million NZ$2.5m) for a property on the Central Coast of NSW.

The three-bedroom home set on a sprawling 8356 square metres is a far cry from the glitzy villas of Mallorca and Fiji, where filming took place for seasons one and two of the reality show, but it’s no less impressive.

The semi-rural parcel of land in Matcham, north of Sydney, is 10 kilometres from Terrigal and less than a 20-minute drive to Wamberal and Forresters beaches.

McGrath Terrigal Records show reality TV star Sophie Monk paid AU$2.3 million for the home in Matcham, NSW.

Built in 2000, the Hamptons-inspired home has a backdrop of native bushland and an outlook to rolling green gardens.

The former Bachelorette star and boyfriend Joshua Gross can enjoy the private sanctuary that features rich timber flooring throughout its bedrooms and multiple living zones, including a formal dining area with a bar, a large 6×6.7-metre family room and a separate lounge with fireplace.

McGrath Terrigal The kitchen features custom joinery, marble bench tops and timber flooring.

The kitchen with marble-topped benches has stainless steel appliances and access to the covered outdoor entertaining area complete with a fireplace and views across those verdant gardens.

The spacious main bedroom offers an en suite with marble-topped vanity, claw-foot bath and a large walk-in wardrobe.

Other luxe additions include a home theatre room, a built-in pizza oven, swimming pool and separate pool house.

McGrath Terrigal The separate lounge room includes a fireplace and library wall.

Records show McGrath Terrigal agent Trevor Hamilton sold the property to Monk in May. It settled on July 3.

This article originally appeared on Domain.com.au and has been republished with permission.