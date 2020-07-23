Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban drop $5m on posh New York pad

Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban now have a new home in New York.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have snapped up a New York City pad for $US3.5 million (NZ$5.3 million), according to media reports.

The two-bedroom apartment in trendy Tribeca is in a grand building with three separate entrances – part of its appeal to the mega stars, according to the New York Post.

The Leonard Street block once held the headquarters of the New York Life Insurance company before being converted into flats in 2018.

The building boasts a pool, hot tub, gym and media room.

Kidman may have to wait to enjoy her new residence as she is about to start filming TV series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, and made headlines this week for winning permission to bring international and interstate cast and crew to NSW.

The show, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel, will be produced in Byron Bay.

The Australian actor and country music singer are based in Nashville, Tennessee, but also own homes in Los Angeles and Sydney.

Kidman bought her first modest home as a teenager, paying just AU$81,000 (NZ$87k) for a one-bedroom apartment above the shops in Mosman.

In the 1990s, she and then-husband Tom Cruise bought two halves of a Darling Point duplex. It was sold for AU$12 million in 2009.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images The actress has a number of homes in the US and Australia.

She also owns a Southern Highlands holiday home, purchased for AU$6.5 million in 2008.

And her Sydney base is a Milsons Point penthouse amalgamation consisting of one apartment bought for about AU$6 million in 2009, the adjoining penthouse added in 2012 for more than AU$7 million, plus a third apartment two storeys down for AU$2.68 million in 2011.

