How celebrities are decking the halls for Christmas

The stars of Hollywood are decking the halls with all the glitz and glam they could not take to the red carpets this year.

Turning the adage ‘go big or go home’ on its head, many of the mansion-owning A-listers have gone big and gone home with trees tall enough to reach even the highest of Southern Californian studs.

Most have opted for a traditional colour scheme of green, gold and red, and just like us, many put the baubles out as early as the end of Halloween to make the most of the Christmas decor joy.

From Tim McGraw scaling a giant ladder, to Chrissy Teigan's giant nutcrackers, to some less traditional options posted on Instagram for all fans to see (and criticise) – there is plenty of holiday cheer around, and a glimpse into the off-screen lives of the rich and famous.

Tim McGraw

With no one holding the base of the ladder as the country singer scales to the top of this very tall tree, option B seems likely.

The wall of windows and natural exposed beams summon up all sorts of cosy feelings despite the cavernous size of the living room.

Martha Stewart

If you're going to put up “dozens” of trees, at least one of them should be white.

Decor queen Martha Stewart has a touch of snow (admittedly fake) in her summer house in Maine. It is packed full of matching shiny baubles and the occasional pine cone.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

The Jenner twins, who both featured in Architectural Digest in recent years, have leaned into their natural style for the festive season.

Beauty mogul Kylie is all about taking things over-the-top. She has opted for a whopper of a tree, decorated simply with golden fairy lights, and delicate painted glass ornaments of iconic Christmas characters.

Model Kendall prefers to keep things more pared back and classic. Her regular-sized tree is adorned with golden lights too, but the real show stopper is the mantle. A wreath trails over a warm lit fire and a set of stockings hang above. It looks like something right off the page of a story book.

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend

Guests rocking up to the front gates of Chrissy Teigan and John Legend's place for Christmas day won't have any trouble finding their way. The gates are flanked by larger-than-life nutcracker dolls and a pair of pine trees dusted with faux snow.

Note the yellow-leaf poinsettias around the base of the trees – the one small departure from a traditional Christmas colour scheme.

Tan France

Queer Eye fashion darling Tan France couldn't wait for Christmas. He had this red and gold number up by Halloween and adds a little of his personal flair with a sherpa-style tree skirt.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

The Biebers shared a time-lapse video of their tree decorating this year.

They go for all gold lights as well and big star on top, as well as all sorts of animal baubles. There’s even a dog wearing a beanie if you look closely.

Mindy Kaling

Of course, the holidays aren’t all about Christmas. The multi-talented and hilarious Mindy Kaling shared a picture of her blue menorah with all the candles lit “for dramatic effect”.

She often features this little nook of her home with a red-leather upholstered booth and colourful painting hanging overhead.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows that less can be more with a small tree that manages to be both elegant and surprising.

The tree skirt is made of dreamy fake clouds and the tree itself is loaded up with white lights and red love-heart wreaths. To one side are a set of lit candles in lanterns and not one, but two styles of wreath draped over the staircase bannister.

It's unclear how exactly she injured her foot putting this scene together, but it was worth it apparently.

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem called in a Christmas tree designer to do the heavy lifting in her household and it shows. Forgive the pun, but it's hard to see the individual baubles for the tree – the whole thing is one artsy cluster of so many icicles and flowers.

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have the tree that most closely resembles what you might find here in New Zealand, which makes sense, as they're only across the ditch.

The lavish tree, which appears to be a real pine needle tree, towers over the family in their Byron Bay mansion.

It has been decorated with gold and red baubles and gold tinsel. Warm yellow lights match the baubles and a crystal star takes pride of place on top.

Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale appears to have a taken a leaf out of the stylebook from her career-launching character Sharpay Evans, aka, the biggest fan of all things pink.

The lesson? If the whole tree is colourful, you can do away with the decorations.

