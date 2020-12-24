Cate Blanchett reno: Rare bats halt demolition of 'creepy' house

Cate Blanchett has been forced to halt plans to renovate her US$5 million (NZ$7.5m) English mansion as the building she hoped to demolish has been found to be a favourite roost of rare bats.

The actress, 51, and her husband Andrew Upton, 54, applied to Wealden council, asking if they could knock down a cottage and shed to build an office and studio.

The couple bought their mansion near Crowborough, East Sussex, in 2015, when it was in a somewhat dilapidated state. The house was once owned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and later by Dr Who actor Tom Baker. It is rumoured to be haunted because of its "creepy" appearance.

KNIGHT FRANK/GETTY Cate Blanchett (inset) with Highwell House, the English country house she was renovating, until the discovery of some rare bats.

But when ecologists conducted a survey, the couple were asked to apply for a licence to demolish the structures. They were also told they would have to amend the plans, putting up bat boxes so the bat colonies would still have a place to roost.

Droppings from common pipistrelle and brown long-eared bats were found in the shed, which was assessed as having "high roosting potential".

The bats are under threat and protected by law, with their numbers falling in part due to the lack of roosting space, as new buildings do not tend to have appropriate roosting areas.

The council told the couple they needed a licence from Natural England to destroy the roosting areas, and that they would have to implement a bat mitigation strategy.

The ecologists said: "It is considered that [the building] provides a roost site for at least two bat species comprising common pipistrelle and brown long-eared bat.

KNIGHT FRANK The home was once owned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Dr Who's Tom Baker.

"Common pipistrelles were recorded in low numbers and are likely using suitable crevices between the wall top and the roof at the eastern gable end of the building and in the eaves of the building.

"Brown long-eared bats were not recorded emerging or returning to roost in the building, with only droppings found, and as such are potentially occasionally using the building as a feeding perch.

"As the building is to be demolished to allow redevelopment of the site, which will result in the loss of a bat roost, a bat mitigation strategy will be required to ensure suitable ecological impact avoidance, mitigation and compensation measures are adopted to ensure that killing / injury of bats is avoided and opportunities for roosting bats continue to be provided at this site (eg, through bat box/roost unit or dedicated 'bat loft' provision as part of the scheme) to ensure that the local conservation status of these bat species is maintained.

KNIGHT FRANK The sitting room at Highwell House, an hour out of London, which Cate Blanchett and her husband are renovating.

"Demolition of the building will need to take place under a European Protected Species licence, using methods to minimise the risk of killing or injury of roosting bats."