Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend $10,000 on Archie's playhouse

Christmas came early for little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, ninth in line to the British throne.

On the property ladder at just 18 months old, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought him a bespoke playhouse, one that could have cost as much as US$7000 (NZ$10,000).

A digital painting of the family, including their dogs Guy and Palu, on the Sussexes’ 2020 Christmas Card features the playhouse as a backdrop. It shows a little thatched roof and split barn door bungalow, large enough for Prince Harry to sit inside, with its very own Christmas tree.

THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX The Sussexes family Christmas card for 2020, features a tiny thatched cottage playhouse.

The card was sent to the various charities the Sussexes patronise and support, including London-based animal welfare and pet rescue centre The Mayhew, which the Duchess of Sussex has been a patron on since 2018.

The image caused a furore when The Mayhew shared a picture of it earlier in the week on Twitter, as it seemed to show Archie, born in May 2019, has red hair like his dad.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” the caption on an image posted to Twitter by The Mayhew read.

UK tabloid The Daily Mail had the image analysed by “toy experts”, who said they thought the playhouse was “a custom-made” likely to cost in the range of US$4,000 to US$7,000.

CHARMED PLAYHOUSES Archie's $10,000 playhouse is positively restrained compared to some, like the one above, that can cost hundreds of thousands.

While exorbitant for a home no one could actually live in, it’s not the most some folks will pay for a playhouse. One Canadian company makes fantasy playhouses that can cost as much as NZD$450,000.

The Daily Mail points out that the Sussexes’ playhouse is similar in design, if not scale, to the playhouse gifted to the then Princess Elizabeth in the early thirties.

According to Architectural Digest, “the Little House” was a favourite of Elizabeth’s and later the royal grandchildren, especially Princess Beatrice, who refurbished the tiny thatched cottage in 2012.

A gift from the Welsh people to Elizabeth on her 6th birthday, it’s two-fifths the size of a normal home and before Beatrice’s refurbishment, something of a 30s time capsule.

“Its decor, which skews heavily blue and white and includes floral and checked prints, a draped bed, a white mantel, and a miniature ship,” the AD piece says.

Getty Images The then-Princess Elizabeth in her miniature playhouse in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The cottage also included scaled-down models of 1932’s mod cons: a washing wringer, a gas refrigerator, and stove, electric lights and fire, and a wireless, for listening in to the King’s speech, no doubt.

“The bath boasts a marble sink, hot and cold running water, even a heated towel rack.”

Although we haven’t had a peek inside, Archie’s playhouse seems slightly less detailed than that, with just the one floor.

Vanity Fair put the Sussexes’ playhouse somewhere in the expansive gardens of their new home in Montecito, California, which they moved into early this year.

Prior to that the couple had been living in various rentals and a home in Canada, but decided to put down roots in California, where Markle is from, earlier than planned due to the pandemic.

GOOGLE MAPS The property in California believed to have been bough by the Sussexes. in the upper right is the children's play area, complete with jungle gym. The playhouse is likely somewhere in there.

With nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and Oprah Winfrey as a neighbour, the US$10 million (NZ$15m) home is the first either of the Sussexes has ever owned themselves.

The sprawling estate, which includes a large child’s playground, is estimated to cost the couple more than $4.8m a year to run, not including security staff provided by the Crown.

The family will spend Christmas at the estate, their first in their own home away from the other royals, after already spending one major holiday there.

Getty Images Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, seen here with his mum Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and his dad, Prince Harry, is on the property ladder already.

Markle’s festive nous has already set a positive tone this Christmas, with her neighbour Oprah Winfrey saying Markle’s Christmas gift – Clevr's SuperLatte mix – is now her go-to drink morning and night.