Ew, David: The extravagant mansion from Schitt's Creek is for sale

It has 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, acres of marble, and you'd have to pay the Canadian Government CA$62,000 (NZ$67,500) a year to live there, but the mansion from Emmy-sweeping comedy Schitt’s Creek could be yours.

The one-time home of TV’s most loveable losers the Rose family is on the market for just CA$15 million (NZ$16m).

The lavish Toronto pad featured in episode one of the show about a wealthy, entitled family that goes from riches to rags (to emotional riches) when they lose all their money and are forced to relocate to the titular backwater town they once bought on a whim.

PROPERTY VISION/Supplied The mansion from Schitt’s Creek is for sale.

According to People Magazine, the real life property, known as La Belle Maison, was built to resemble the French palace of Versailles.

READ MORE:

* Is it a surprise that Schitt's Creek won all the Emmys?

* Simply the best 25 Schitt's Creek secrets revealed

* Ew David, these are some of Schitt's Creek's best quotes

* Will Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles attract buyers as it does passers-by?



Filled with marble and limestone, the home as a massive, sweeping marble staircase and its walls are covered with frescos “inspired by the Sistine Chapel”, according to the listing, however no wall-sized Rose family portraits are included in the sale.

The home is not just about ostentation, however.

Anyone “simply bedevilled with meetings, et cetera," would find the multiple reception rooms useful; while the spacious bedrooms – all with ensuites and walk-in robes – would appeal to those with large wig and gown collections.

PROPERTY VISION/Supplied The epic lobby, where the Roses would pose for the annual Christmas Card photo.

The home also has an indoor and an outdoor pool, a home theatre, full gym, sauna and a wine cellar. Fruit wines would do well laid down here.

Buyers “trying very hard not to connect with people right now” would enjoy the almost 2230sqm size of the home, which is ranged over three floors and comes with a 24-hour alarm system.

PROPERTY VISION/Supplied The home has several reception rooms.

It’s not the first time the home has been offered for sale. According to realestate.com.au, the home was first listed in 2018, for a whopping NZ$23m. The current sale is being handled by Khoren Maydoren for realtor.ca.

In October 2020, the shabby motel the Rose family, Johnny (Eugene Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy ) and fan-favourites Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and David (Dan Levy), move to in Schitt’s Creek was also put on the market.

PROPERTY VISION/Supplied The home is dotted with frescoes, reportedly inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

The property, about an hour outside Toronto, has become a tourist destination for fans of the show.

“We just kind of let [fans] enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” then-owner Jessie Tipping told Simcoe.com.

The property has had a long connection with TV, having appeared in Schitt’s Creek, Viggo Mortenson film A History of Violence, Netflix fantasy show Umbrella Academy, and the James Franco-led television show 11.23.63.

In July 2020, Schitt’s Creek’s final season was nominated for a slew of Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy. It set a record by sweeping nine.