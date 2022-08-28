Inside Maaike founder Emilie Pullar's rock'n'roll pad

Emilie Pullar of Maaike and her husband Dave at their home in Pt Chev, Auckland.

Emilie Pullar is a co-founder of the Maaike label. Her clothes are edgy, yet supremely wearable, so it’s no surprise the Kiwi label's founder has a home that matches. She lives in Auckland with her musician husband, Dave, in a bungalow with a salmon-pink kitchen-diner inspired by her friend, designer Evie Kemp.

Emilie Puller: Evie was a big fan of us, and I was a big fan of her, so we've become really great friends - She has collaborated with us on a few prints.

She painted her kitchen that exact same colour, so I completely copied her, and she's so lovely, she didn't mind.

The tiles in the kitchen we got from Italy, and they took forever to get here, but I love them.

We've lived in the house for about a year and a half. It's a small space. We bought it in the height of the crazy market, but we were also selling our apartment in Grey Lynn in the same market.

I think this house didn't suit a lot of people because it's not open plan, but that actually suits us fine. We don't have kids, and it means we can have separate areas in the house to be in and do our own things.

The kitchen is small, but I run a successful food Instagram out of it, and it works for us. I run a food blog and Instagram called Burnt Butter Table. It's sort of a second full-time job at the moment.

I've just always loved food. It's always been a huge part and when lockdown happened, it was the first time in 10 years of running my business that I had any time off.

The Burnt Butter Table was born out of lockdown, and it's turned into such a cool thing.

Stuff Some of Emilie Pullar’s pasta making tools from the US and Italy. Pullar runs a successful pasta and food blog called Burnt Butter Table.

The lighting over the dining table is from Lighting Direct. I think if you have the right design eye, you can go into those really mainstream lighting places and pick out things that are actually amazing, for a really good price.

When people come into my house, they're often quite surprised at the colour. I love my house to have personality and make people smile and be a bit unexpected. The colours just made me so happy.

David White/Stuff The cosy, dark green room that the couple painted in Dulux Ōkete while they had covid. The cushions are from Freedom, the mirrored lightning bolts are by Bride and Wolfe, the neon cat was from an online neon store.

The living room is actually a really dark green. We painted that room when we had Covid. We painted room by room – kitchen first and then the living room – so we had all the furniture cleared out, we had all the prep done, all the drop cloths down, the room was completely unusable, and that's the room we live in.

Then my husband woke up the day we were going to start painting feeling a little off. He did a test, went outside to tape the windows up, and by the time he came back in, it was positive. Then I got it. But we just had to keep going.

It ended up being four coats while we had Covid, and it was tough. But we're very happy with it really. I think people are scared to paint rooms a dark colour, but it's our cosy room. We just we love it so much.

Stuff This photograph is “probably the most important piece of art in the house”. It’s by close friend, Jeremy Toth, who died suddenly at 36 about five years ago.

The lightning bolts are from a place in Australia called Bride and Wolfe. They were the first thing that we bought for the new house just as a little treat for ourselves.

The neon on the wall there above the record player is from a neon shop online. Dave loves cats.

The shelves for the records are Ikea cubes, they fit records in perfectly.

Stuff The music room was built on by the couple especially for Dave to teach and rehearse. It’s been double glazed, sound proofed and has a special sound proofed door.

Dave is a musician, so we built that studio on as an extension. He teaches music from there, but it's also his practice space.

It's all double-glazed and there is soundproofing in there, there's also a big acoustic seal on the internal door that goes through to the spare room.