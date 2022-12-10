Guests love trying to find the way in to the secret room of this New York loft-style apartment in central Wellington

Judge and former NZ chief censor Bill Hastings, and his partner Jeremy Baker, chief executive of Muka Tangata, live in one of the capital’s most iconic loft conversions. They have recently completed a major renovation of the almost 100-year-old space, and say it took them only 20 years to get around to it.

Bill: We bought it in 2000. I was in the hospital, and Jeremy was here in the apartment at the auction. It was a mortgagee sale, and he bid once, that was at the reserve, and he got it.

Jeremy: When we moved in, it was 90% finished.

Bill: I think it was the architect’s showroom.

READ MORE:

* Artist Maiko Nagao has renovated her art deco home - twice

* My reno project: turning a lounge into a bathroom

* Baker and pie queen Devoney Scarfe shares her kitchen renovation journey



Jeremy: It was an experimental design and we immediately did some upgrades – none of the walls went up to the ceiling, it needed doors and things like that put in. We’ve done a little renovation over the years when we added a few things like the heaters. But about two and a half years ago we decided, actually we want to make it comfortable.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The entrance way to the loft is a glassed bridge.

Bill: I mean, people only live to be 80, 90, 100 years old. We'd already lived here for 20 years, it was time to stop camping out and make it what we wanted to make it.

Jeremy: As a friend said the other day, it looked very funky, but it wasn't that comfy.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jeremy: The lights were chosen for us by Liz Mark, of Liz Mark Design. Bill: She knows where to find these things. One came from a French vineyard - you can see the vines if you look, one is a French street light from the 1940s, and one is from a stables.

I had always wanted to live in a New York-style loft apartment. That was one of the things I wanted to do in my life - I wasn't living in New York, so it was looking problematic. We looked at various places, found this place, and thought, this is it.

The high ceilings were a huge sales pitch. It was really lovely.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The graphic painting in blue and gold was commissioned by Jeremy, from the artist Oliver Cain. It’s called Bill and Jeremy. The couple has a large, eclectic art collection.

Bill: And the location was good, downtown.

Jeremy: Although this was not a particularly upmarket part of town at the time. It was pretty dodgy. There were none of these businesses around here. Maybe the pizza people arrived about that time, but it was very undeveloped.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jeremy: This is the original 1960s paperback edition of Lord of the Rings, that was read to me as a child in Paris by our au pair. It had completely fallen apart, so I got it repaired by the bookbinder on Cuba St.

Now, I love the location. The fact that there's stuff right next door, easy to get to anything at any time. It's a great entertaining venue for all sorts of things, dinner parties, parties. Just having people around.

Bill: It’s 3000 square feet [280m²]. You can do a lot with that. You can put your own stamp on it with a lot of creativity – your thoughts can soar with the ceilings in this space.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tucked behind the kitchen is the library, surrounded by the couple’s art collection.

Jeremy: We used throw a lot of parties here, we will again - during CubaDupa, that's a really awesome time when there's lots of noise around anyway. We've quite often had performers on the balcony, which is a lot of fun. It's a great venue for that.

Bill: In the renovation, I had a secret door put in for my ensuite. I was working in Kiribati during the big renovation. I'd seen the plans ahead of time, so I knew what it was going to look like on paper anyway. But Jeremy had the misfortune of having to live here while the construction was going on.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The painting above is called The Laughing Christ, by the artist Richard Ewen. Bill: I bought the Laughing Christ this year, from the estate of Andy Ewen, who was the widow of the artist, Richard Ewen, both of whom were good friends of my parents. The Laughing Christ is actually a friend of their son Spencer's. It had always been in the dining room where Richard and Andy lived - it's in the background of photographs and at meals - so it was always part of my and my parent's history. So when Andy died and I saw this for sale I thought I should buy it.

Jeremy: I was able to live here for pretty much all of it except for about a month and a half when the bathrooms weren't operating and half the kitchen wasn't working. When I couldn't, I went to stay with my parents, which was fun anyway.

We managed to miss most of the Covid lockdowns.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The secret door to Bill’s ensuite. Bill: I just thought if we're doing something we might as well make a cool secret door. People come in feeling around to open it - they know it can be opened because they can see over the top, they know there's something in behind. I quite like that. I thought, 'I'm turning 65. If I want something, let's just get it'.

Bill: A lot of the renovation was done by the time of the first lockdown.

Jeremy: And then the second half got done before the second lockdown. So we're pretty lucky.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Bill: There's a tiny rocking chair in my bedroom that my mother used when she was three or four - she's 90 this year - which my granddaughter also plays with. And it's got little animals that were knitted by my daughter Sarah, my granddaughters mother, sitting on it.