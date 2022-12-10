Guests love trying to find the way in to the secret room of this New York loft-style apartment in central Wellington
Judge and former NZ chief censor Bill Hastings, and his partner Jeremy Baker, chief executive of Muka Tangata, live in one of the capital’s most iconic loft conversions. They have recently completed a major renovation of the almost 100-year-old space, and say it took them only 20 years to get around to it.
Bill: We bought it in 2000. I was in the hospital, and Jeremy was here in the apartment at the auction. It was a mortgagee sale, and he bid once, that was at the reserve, and he got it.
Jeremy: When we moved in, it was 90% finished.
Bill: I think it was the architect’s showroom.
Jeremy: It was an experimental design and we immediately did some upgrades – none of the walls went up to the ceiling, it needed doors and things like that put in. We’ve done a little renovation over the years when we added a few things like the heaters. But about two and a half years ago we decided, actually we want to make it comfortable.
Bill: I mean, people only live to be 80, 90, 100 years old. We'd already lived here for 20 years, it was time to stop camping out and make it what we wanted to make it.
Jeremy: As a friend said the other day, it looked very funky, but it wasn't that comfy.
I had always wanted to live in a New York-style loft apartment. That was one of the things I wanted to do in my life - I wasn't living in New York, so it was looking problematic. We looked at various places, found this place, and thought, this is it.
The high ceilings were a huge sales pitch. It was really lovely.
Bill: And the location was good, downtown.
Jeremy: Although this was not a particularly upmarket part of town at the time. It was pretty dodgy. There were none of these businesses around here. Maybe the pizza people arrived about that time, but it was very undeveloped.
Now, I love the location. The fact that there's stuff right next door, easy to get to anything at any time. It's a great entertaining venue for all sorts of things, dinner parties, parties. Just having people around.
Bill: It’s 3000 square feet [280m²]. You can do a lot with that. You can put your own stamp on it with a lot of creativity – your thoughts can soar with the ceilings in this space.
Jeremy: We used throw a lot of parties here, we will again - during CubaDupa, that's a really awesome time when there's lots of noise around anyway. We've quite often had performers on the balcony, which is a lot of fun. It's a great venue for that.
Bill: In the renovation, I had a secret door put in for my ensuite. I was working in Kiribati during the big renovation. I'd seen the plans ahead of time, so I knew what it was going to look like on paper anyway. But Jeremy had the misfortune of having to live here while the construction was going on.
Jeremy: I was able to live here for pretty much all of it except for about a month and a half when the bathrooms weren't operating and half the kitchen wasn't working. When I couldn't, I went to stay with my parents, which was fun anyway.
We managed to miss most of the Covid lockdowns.
Bill: A lot of the renovation was done by the time of the first lockdown.
Jeremy: And then the second half got done before the second lockdown. So we're pretty lucky.