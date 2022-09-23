Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford's Malibu pad - how many fridges will she add?

The property has some of the best views along the coast, and access to a private beach.

Kim Kardashian is synonymous with the sterile, gated communities of Calabasas, but it seems she might be moving in on some Olde Hollywood panache with the purchase of the ultimate supermodel pad in Malibu.

According to US celebrity real estate watchers TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, K-dash has bought 80s catwalk legend Cindy Crawford’s former clifftop LA home.

The almost-lawyer (she passed the baby bar in December last year) has had a hell of a year, so she’s earned the panoramic views of the Pacific, and the private beach access that comes with this home.

The only real question is how many fridges will she pack in this two-storey, red-roofed, US$70.4 million (NZ$120m), 692m², Mediterranean-style home?

Back in 2020, before the pandemic, Kardashian was still living in her Calabasas home with Kanye and the kids.

Getty Images/Coldwell Banker Kim Kardashian has bought a Malibu home that used to belong to Cindy Crawford.

Fans got a sneak peek round the all white monastic mansion care of Architectural Digest, which was weird enough.

But then K-dash also took us on a tour of her kids’ well stocked playroom and bedrooms, complete with all white ball pool, mini-bleachers filled with forlorn looking stuffed animals, and the absolute kicker: North’s Vincent VanDuysen designed, offal-coloured bedroom.

But the thing that really got fans and decor enthusiasts scratching their heads was the sheer number of fridges... so many fridges... in the Kardashian-West home: a giant walk-in one, one just for bottled water, one for ice cream, four secret fridge drawers in an undisclosed room, a giant one in the gym for isotonic water – the list just went on and on.

We figure there were between eight and 10 fridges in that house.

Adrian Anz/Courtesy Coldwell Banker The dining room flows out to the patio and the sea beyond.

There was even a fridge, with a little extra fridge in it, for freezing stuff.

It’s not clear how many fridges are in Crawford’s old place, but it’s unlikely to match the dizzying heights of Kardashian’s old place. LA refrigeration suppliers should probably stock up.

Adrian Anz/Courtesy Coldwell Banker The home has stunning views over the ocean from the wrap around living area.

Kardashian’s sprawling new home sits on 3.2 acres and includes a large pool and cabana area – with an outdoor fire - as well as a tennis court. It comes with multiple spots to sit and take in the Californian sunset, and private access to El Sol Beach.

It’s also a short walk from famous Paradise Cove (where everything from Gidget to Indecent Proposal were filmed), and the legendary Beach Cafe.

Her neighbours will now include Cindy Crawford – she lives next door now – Lady Gaga, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cher, none of whom are likely to have a cup of milk or block of butter to lend you if you run out. Oh well, you can’t win ‘em all.

The Kardashians season two is streaming now on Disney +.