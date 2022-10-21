Stacy and Adam have bought the house they renovated for The Block NZ

They lost The BlockNZ Redemption, but won the the home they spent weeks working on - and shed a few tears over.

The Block NZ Redemption contestants Stacy and Adam Middleton may have lost the show, but they’ve won at life – by buying their Block NZ townhouse.

According to a post by Stacy (@stacyheyman) to Instagram, the couple have traded Wellington for Auckland, and the two-bed apartment they spent weeks on, and shed tears over, on the show.

Recent posts showed the Middletons packing up and taking “the long drive” to their new home, with the most recent reel showing the couple sharing a moviestar-style cuddle in their new home.

“At least you can tell the judges that the new owners WILL like your wedding photos in their house,” one commenter said. “It’s like it was made for you.”

READ MORE:

* Stacy and Adam of The Block NZ pass on their top tips for renovating

* Stacy and Adam off The Block NZ begin their second house do-up

* 'Wolfie would not be happy': Block NZ winners Lisa and Ribz's impressive bathroom reno

* Blockies Stacy and Adam wow with their own renovation



Stacy responded with a pair of laughing emojis.

Stacy Heyman/Instagram The Middletons have moved - into their Block NZ Redemption townhouse.

She captioned the clip: “The perfect ending, to a perfect year #REDEMPTION”.

Screening in August and September, Redemption brought exceptional losing teams back to the show for another go. Stacy and Adam won several best room awards, but their townhouse failed to sell at auction and was passed in.

The show winners ended up being Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy whose townhouse (number 2) sold for $1,145,000 – $4000 above the reserve. The pair won $100,000, plus the $4000.

THREE Stacy and Adam Middleton won best room for the fourth time with their powder room - on Stacy's birthday.

High-school sweethearts Maree and James Steele (townhouse number 3), won just $100 after their house fetched $1,152,100 – their reserve was $1,152,000.

The reserve on Stacy and Adam’s townhouse (number 4) failed to achieve its $1,148,000 reserve.

It’s not clear how much the couple paid for the home.

THREE Stacy and Adam opt for sleek white on white in the kitchen.

Stacy Middleton has been contacted for comment.

THREE The judges weren't happy with the large amount of empty space between the door and the kitchen, but a generous entry is usually a good thing.

THREE And this is Stacy and Adam's dining suite.

THREE Stacy and Adam's kitchen features a large pantry with pull-out drawers. The Samsung refrigerator has wi-fi connectivity.