Former MP Deborah Coddington lists her stunning Wairarapa vineyard home

The house at Redbank Estate, outside Martinborough, looks like it's been there since the late 1800s – a slice of colonial history that's been lovingly tended for more than 100 years.

The truth is the villa was built new in 2007, by owners Stuff columnist and former-Act MP Deborah Coddington and her husband, Wellington QC Colin Carruthers, a respectful nod to Wairarapa past, with an eye on the future.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied Deboarah Coddington, Colin Carruthers and their dogs, Whetu and Hawk, at the home in Te Muna Valley.

“A lot of people think that we moved the house here," Coddington says.

“We didn't want it to look like a replica of a Victorian villa, exactly, but to have the strong bones-look of an old farmhouse.”

“I wanted the accommodation to look like the old shearers’ quarters, and to surround the house,” she said. “In the UK, they have all the outbuildings close to the house and that's the look we wanted.”

In 2012, the "outbuildings" and accommodation were added to match the house. As well as the one- bed family home, there is a self-contained two-bedroom cottage, and a “barn” with two “glamping tents”. The home also has a large temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied The estate covers just over 11 hectares, with 9 hectares devoted to grapes.

The home gardens include a covered orchard. There are 30,000 grape vines on the property, mostly pinot noir, processed on site in the winery.

Te Muna Valley is "a very pretty valley", that grows good grapes because follows "an ancient riverbed", making it stony. It also gets northeasterly winds, making it hot in the summer and cool at night.

“That's great for pinot noir. The downside is that I've learned I have to garden with what nature throws at me,” says Coddington. “But that's OK, I actually like that wild rambling look.”

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied The house looks like a classic, but was only built in 2007.

"I had about 3000 people go through during the weekend, and they seemed to enjoy themselves. It was very successful."

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied Inside is cosy, farmhouse, with a dash of cosmopolitan style.

As well as the garden, Coddington designed the home’s decor, runs the accommodation, letting it through Airbnb. The nine hectares of vineyard are run by a contractor – the property is 11 hectares in total – but overall, she says the “size of the property has been manageable” for just the two of them.

Coddington grew up in the country, and while she enjoys living close enough to Martinborough village to feel connected to the community, she loves being out in the country with her animals, her garden and proximity to nature.

The home is designed with sustainability in mind. The couple got the idea for putting in a solar park when they were staying on a vineyard in Turkey.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied The kitchen is open plan.

They are not totally off the grid, but the panels "make a huge difference" to their power bill, Coddington says.

Now the couple has decided it’s time to downsize, and move to be closer to family.

"It will be a wrench when we drive out finally, but it's better to go when we still have the adventure of another place before us, rather than having to be carted away to an old people's home.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied INside the cottage, which has been let as accommodation, via Airbnb.

“We thought we should plan ahead while we can still do more things in a smaller place."

Coddington’s grandchildren loved coming to stay “on the farm” because of all the animals, and in some ways the property would suit a family – the cottage was designed to be easy to “attach” to the main house, if a larger home was needed.

"We both moved here from living in the city for quite a long time, so you don't actually have to be a country person [to enjoy living here].

“Wellington's just an hour-and-a-quarter away and Martinborough village is very cosmopolitan, a lot of people come over here from Wellington every weekend. But I think that you need to be able to relax into village life.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied The “glamping” tents.

"People here are very accommodating, they just take you as they if they find you. We found it very easy to fit and people are very welcoming. So if you'd be happy with that, that's the only sort of energy you need."

The couple will probably head up to the Hawke's Bay, where Coddington has family.

Redbank Estate is listed with Kate Paterson and Susan Stephen for Susan Stephen and Co and is for sale by negotiation.

Susan Stephen & Co/Supplied The “out buildings” were designed to match the home.

The RV on the 11 hectare property, with two business opportunities in the vineyard and the accommodation, is $2.6 million.