Real Life Wife comedian, mum-of-five, fights back at 'perfect parenting'

Krystine Nation, a mum of five, comedian, and social media star, loves to get out into the garden. Since moving into her house Nation has wanted to provide as much fruit and veges to her kids as possible.

Comic and mum of five Krystine Nation found a following on Facebook telling the truth about parenting at a time when “pretty, perfect” parenting influencers were the norm. Now she has more than 155,000 followers on social media.

She has lived in Foxton Beach for most of her life, and now lives a few doors down from the home she grew up in, with her five children, and husband, weight training guru Shayne Nation.

Krystine Nation: My family owned Riverside Lodge Rest Home and I actually lived in the rest home for a small portion of my life. I had 20 nanas and all my birthdays were in the rest home lounge with all these older people.

I love it here. Growing up, you could walk to the river, to the beach; we could walk to school. Everything is so quiet and close. It's a really tight-knit community. Your whole town is like your family. I know everyone here, my mum is still here too.

READ MORE:

* The rise of beige parenting: Influencer mums have decided colour is banned

* How to tackle the toughest messes and stains kids can create

* New era but same scoop for popular Foxton Beach takeaway



I did move to Palmerston North as a teenager for a bit – it was the scariest thing in the world.

I got culture shock because I'd been to the same kindergarten, the same primary school, the same high school with everyone I had known my whole life.

When I had my second daughter, I moved back to Foxton Beach because I wanted to raise my kids here.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nation’s “pride and joy” are her fruit trees.

I had my daughters [13 and 14] in a time of no social media. You just parented.

Ten years later, I had my first son and, oh my god, it was like a whole different world. I would be feeding him, but I would be on my phone, scrolling the internet.

I found myself getting more anxious about my parenting and second guessing myself.

All the perfect parents online, the perfect nurseries, the perfect outfits – I was just overwhelmed.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Nations’ house at Foxton Beach – they recently added a sleep out for Shayne’s mum to live nearer to them.

I started making piss-take videos and posting them in my Due Group, and they started asking to share them and asking me to make a public page. So I made a page, and now I've got 155,000 followers on Facebook.

I don't think, as communities, we spend enough time together face-to-face.

The good thing about this little town is if I'm feeling lonely, I will go to New World and will end up seeing every single one of my friends there, like a little catch-up, back to reality.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nation in her kitchen with her favourite cup.

I am guessing that this house was a bach with a boat shed back in the day.

Five years ago, we walked past it and saw it was for sale, but we thought: “no, we're not all going to fit in that”. It looks like this tiny, little block from the front.

The following weekend there was an open home; we got bored, so we came down to have a look, and it just goes on forever down the back of the section. It's huge. It's been put together very weirdly, but I fell in love with it because it was different.

Different people have different measures of success. I was watching something one day, and these kids were walking around picking fruit in this beautiful backyard and eating it.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Nations don’t buy their furniture new. Sustainability is important to them. This is Nation with her 2-year-old, the youngest of her three sons.

I thought, “how cool is that?” and that just became my goal: one day, I'm going to have a garden that my kids can just walk around and eat from.

I had no idea how, because I'd never been into gardens, but it just seemed like such a calm and happy experience. When I met my husband [Shayne Nation], I'd always say that as soon as we own our home we'd have a garden. Then we bought this house and, I don't even think I had moved all the furniture in, and I was buying plants. “They need time to grow. I've got to go and buy all the fruits.”

The first thing we had was this huge strawberry patch, and I've got videos of my son sitting in the middle of the patch eating strawberries. Now, I see my daughter, she loves mandarins, out there shaking the tree to get all the mandarins to fall.