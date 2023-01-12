Want to live in a New York home made famous by Taylor Swift? It'll cost you NZ$70k a month

The converted fire house in Greenwich Village is a stunning four storey home.

The New York city townhouse Taylor Swift immortalised in her song Cornelia Street is up for rent and all it will cost you is $70,655 a month.

The property at 23 Cornelia St, a short walk from Washington Square in ultra-hip Greenwich Village, Manhattan, is a converted fire house. Built in 1870, the home has been extensively refurbished, and features a roof garden, private balconies, and a swimming pool, as well as an even more coveted feature in NYC: a garage.

According to US real estate site Zillow, the US$12,001,600 (NZ$18,850,000), four-bedroom, six-bathroom home rents for US$44,000 (NZ$70,655) per calendar month.

According to People magazine, Swift lived in the home for several months from 2016 to 2017.

In the song Cornelia Street, from the 2019 album Lovers, the singer talks about her time at the property and inviting someone to come home with her.

We were in the backseat/Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar/I rent a place on Cornelia Street/I say casually in the car.

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, fans speculated the song was about her best friend and frequent companion during her stay at the property, model Karlie Kloss, and Swift’s fear of losing her friendship.

Supplied Peek inside the townhouse Taylor swift made famous in her song Cornelia Street.

Others claim the song refers to the early days of her relationship with UK actor Joe Alwyn.

The owner of the home, who rented it to Swift told Vulture he didn’t know who she was.

"I'm just not a pop culture guy, and I even said to someone, 'I'm meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home’,” then owner David Aldea said at the time.

Zillow/Getty Images The 19th century building was once a fire house, and is now a multi-million dollar townhouse in a coveted neighbourhood.

Zillow The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and outdoor rooms off the bedrooms.

“I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist. I just didn't match the name to the song. I know, it's silly."

Aldea told Vulture he has identified several references to the four-storey, 511m² townhouse in the song, such as the balcony off the bedroom, which he had set up as an outdoor living room.

It’s not clear why she was living in a rental property during that period as it’s been reported that Swift owns several properties in New York, including a penthouse apartment she purchased from Peter Jackson in 2014.