James Corden tried to sell his $35m home privately, but couldn't find a buyer

Late night talk show host James Corden has put his swanky LA home on the market for US$22m (NZ$35m) – US$10 million (NZ$16m) more than he bought it for six years ago.

That’s despite the fact the Carpool Karaoke star tried to keep the sale exclusive by first listing it “off book”, according to celebrity property watchers The Dirt. The so-called “pocket listing” meant the agent would only be showing the home to high rolling clients. Three months later, however, the home has not sold, so now the listing is public.

The 1990-built mini-mansion is considered one of the world’s best homes by US decor mag Homes and Gardens.

It’s clear Corden values his privacy and quiet. The New England “transitional” style home – meaning a blend of New England Coastal and New England Farmhouse – is completely hidden from the road by a high hedge and gate.

Nevertheless, we now know the home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and several living spaces, including a breakfast nook, formal dining room and two reception rooms. It also has a 20-seater home theatre and library.

Bond Collective James Corden's home is a New England Transitional style mini-mansion.

The master bedroom has a marble fireplace and private lounge that looks out over the garden, children’s play area and swimming pool.

The style of the home is unfussy and conservative, without being overly traditional or old-fashioned.

Corden, 44, shares the home with his wife Julia, 46, and their three children Carey, Max, and Charlotte.

Bond Collective The home has several reception rooms, including this cosy sitting room.

Corden bought the home in Brentwood, West LA, in 2017. Now his show, Late Night With James Corden is ending, and the suggestion is he is returning to the UK.

Corden has long had a reputation for being obstreperous in public. In 2022, he was embroiled in a fight with the owner of New York restaurant Balthazar. The owner blasted the star on social media for being rude to his staff and finally banned him from ever returning.

Bond collective The kitchen is modern and inviting, in the coastal style, with a double island.

Corden initially apologised for the two incidents, only to roll the apology back, calling the situation “silly”.

The star’s 800m² home, which sits on nearly half an acre of prime LA real estate, is listed with Million Dollar Listings LA star James Harris for celebrity agency Bond Collective.

Harris was spotted by the Daily Mail leaving Corden’s property with Realtor Alicia Drake, who is considered one of the top realtors for Brentwood, West LA.