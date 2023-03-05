Home is where the whānau is for actor and director Tainui Tukiwaho

For actor Tainui Tukiwaho (Te Arawa, Tūhoe) his whare is dedicated to one thing: his children.

The Auckland-based actor has starred in Shortland Street, and played legendary Māori comic Billy T James in the 2011 biopic, Billy. But it’s his latest work, Hemo is Home, an award-winning play he wrote with five of his six children, that he’s most proud of.

Tainui Tukiwaho: Hemo is Home is a play I created together with five of my children during lockdown as part of their English classes. I thought they did a good job, so I submitted it to the Adam Play Awards with Playmarket, and we came runner-up that year, 2022, just last year.

So they're award-winning writers now, my little kids, which they are quite proud of.

READ MORE:

* Real Life Wife comedian, mum-of-five, fights back at 'perfect parenting'

* Nelson potter Royce McGlashen has been potting for 56 years, and the ideas still keep coming

* Potter Janeen Page says owning her own home has given her security as a single mother and artist

* Mā te whānau o te kaiwhakahoahoa weruweru Papa clothing ōna kākāhu e whakatauira e pai nei ki ngā momo tinana katoa

* Bring It Home: Working from home fuels award-winning writer's creativity



In ascending order, the youngest is Wereta, he's 7-months old. Then there's Te Rongopai or Popai, he's 10. He also plays Hemo in the play, a character that he created. Jade is 12, Paku is 16, Le-toya is 16 and Mia is 17.

RICKY WILSON Director and actor Tainui Tukiwaho, centre, with children, from left, Le-Toya, Jade, Wereta, Popai, Paku and Mia.

Everything's a bit of a family affair with our work at Te Pou Theatre, which is a theatre that I started with a group of friends. We've just opened. We work with our families quite closely, so working with my children in the arts is not uncommon.

Popai really enjoys acting and writing, which is why he's in Hemo. Paku is also a budding young actor – he's about to start filming a feature film called Ka Whawhai Tonu with Cliff Curtis and Temuera Morrison in Rotorua in a couple of weeks, which he's super excited about.

Abigail Dougherty The most important thing for Tukiwaho is his kids.

Working with the kids was really great. They're so imaginative, there's no way I would have filled out a story like this, about a little Māori boy who was brought up in a graveyard by the spirits of his family, who have died but haven't been able to move on yet.

My whare is designed around my children and my partner. So all the spaces that I like are just spaces that are designed by them for them. I'm either at work, or I'm sitting in their spaces with them - mostly, our 7-month-old.

Abigail Dougherty Wereta’s crib and the family wall above it, so he can see all the people who love him – the home is designed around his needs at the moment.

There have been phases in my life where my space was very important, but at this phase in my life, the way the kids and my partner need this whare to be is what’s important, and that's enough for me.

Because we have a 7-month-old, everybody's space is where he plays. It's where the cot is, it's where his toys are. That's where he's laughing at the moment. The reason that’s such a big deal is that he came out two months early – so there was a period of time for our whole family where we were really concerned.

Abigail Dougherty The home is set up for family, but Tukiwaho has a little space for himself.

I'm just delighted at how much energy my kids love to put into him, because of our worry for him. Everything is designed towards our baby, because we're so happy that he's still around.

Wereta’s favourite thing in the world at the moment is [children’s reo Māori cartoon] Tākoro Tribe, so that’s what we’re stuck on at the moment.

We've got several TVs in the house, but we've got really strict rules around engagement with technology. So if you're not reading books at my house, you're watching Tākaro Tribe. All the kids know the words to the songs, and all the kupu Māori that come up.

Abigail Dougherty This taonga is Aotea. It's a rare type of pounamu only found on the east coast of Southland.This particular stone was sourced from the river beside Tukiwaho’s wife’s marae.

RICKY WILSON The family values spending lots of time together.

My favourite thing about my home is that it's where my family is. My mum has been unwell recently. And we were trying to figure out how to move back to Rotorua to be with her, but we couldn't find a house that could accommodate the size of my family.

So another thing I love the most about my home at the moment is that, with the size of my family with all of my children, we have enough space.

We're all happy and we can sit comfortably inside our whare. I didn't realise how unique that was for us until I couldn't find a similar place in Rotorua.

Abigail Dougherty “I’ve got this book about Jack Charles, because Uncle Jack and I toured New Zealand and Australia together doing a show connecting Māori and aboriginal cultures. He was a huge influence on me.”

Abigail Dougherty “I am studying my Masters in Māori and indigenous leadership this year, so at the fore for me right now is reading as much as I can on Māori and indigenous kaupapa.”

Hemo is Home plays at the Te Pou Theatre from March 3 to March 12. Tickets are available from Te Pou.