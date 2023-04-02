Meet the refugee who turned his home into a community centre

Dr Malik Khurram at home with his wife, Nasim Gill, and their birds Mithoo and Blue. The couple open their home to the community in West Auckland.

Dr Malik Khurram and his wife, Nasim Gill, fled Pakistan as refugees when their lives were endangered because of his humanitarian work.

Within a day of arriving, Khurram was looking for ways he could help his new community. In 2021, he was a Local Hero Medallist for his work feeding families in South and West Auckland. More than half his home is given over to his community.

MALIK KHURRAM: I was born and raised in Pakistan. I came to Aotearoa New Zealand in 2009 to seek refuge. I applied for asylum, and then I started from scratch with a dishwashing job.

I did my English study, then community mental health, and then management studies. I was in full-time study and full-time work.

When I got my Bachelors, I established a charity [Humanitarian Organisation for Poverty Eradication (HOPE)], for the community and new migrants, to use leftover food, which was going to landfill. It just got bigger and bigger, getting more involved in the community.

Advocacy and community work is important to me because when I was a doctor doing my medical clinic in Pakistan, I saw people with not only physical problems, or financial problems, but lots of contributing factors. So we started up a charity providing education and free healthcare.

When I came to New Zealand I was treated nicely, so I want to do the same, without the barriers of gender, race or religion. I'm giving back to my community.

We run the charity and food bank from home. We also run multi-cultural events, a community barbecue, Treaty of Waitangi workshops. We provide the opportunity to connect with each other. [We try to] create a harmonious space, under one roof as one family, to learn from each other and celebrate the individual differences. We offer the food bank service twice a week, supporting about 100 to 250 families.

To be able to do that, I feel overwhelmed and very happy to see the smile on other people's faces.

LAWRENCE SMITH Dr Malik Khurram and helpers packing food boxes at his home in West Auckland.

About 50% of our house is given up to community work.

My whole garage is our office, my living room is used as a community meeting [area], our backyard is used for soap-making workshops and community gatherings.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Hope food bank helps more than 100 families a week.

It's not only my house, it's a community house. People feel like it is a very warm and welcoming place, without any judgement.

New Zealand is my home. New Zealand has given me a new life. That's why I'm giving back to my community. I feel at peace here.

LAWRENCE SMITH Dr Malik Khurram at home in West Auckland.

New Zealand accepted me and I accepted New Zealand as my home. I feel connected with the land and the people with their love-aroha and their hospitality, manaakitanga [respect] and whakawhanaungatanga [relationship-building].

We try our best to bring manaakitanga and whakawhanaungatanga in our daily lives, where everybody - doesn't matter where you are coming from - you feel welcome.

LAWRENCE SMITH Blue and Mithoo are like part of the family.

The birds are Mithoo and Blue, they are well-connected with us. Mithoo is 5 years old, Blue is younger. We used to have a parrot and a dog [in Pakistan]. We can’t have a dog here, but we can have the birds. My wife loves them. They are like family members.

The picture is of my grandfather. In his community, he also had a heart for people and was always wanting to help others. I took that in from a very early age.

LAWRENCE SMITH Khurram’s grandfather. He was an inspiration for Khurram’s advocacy work.

The pickle is because, in Pakistan people use it - even my wife and I if there's nothing in the house - you have a chipati [a kind of bread] with pickle and that reminds you that even living in poverty, pickle will give you the flavour and the sense of having a full meal with a good taste.

LAWRENCE SMITH Pickle reminds Khurram that even in poverty we can have food that tastes good.

LAWRENCE SMITH The home is set up to welcome people in and make them feel like part of the family. .