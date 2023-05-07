Inside author and screenwriter Michael Bennett's 'little museum' home in Grey Lynn

Author, screenwriter and film-maker Michael Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue) is best known for his excoriating documentary on the Teina Pora case, The Confessions of Prisoner T, and the award-winning non-fiction book he wrote about the case, In Dark Places, which was adapted into the movie of the same name.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

He lives in Grey Lynn, Auckland, with his wife, film-maker Jane Holland, their three creative children, two cats (one of which is named Frank Sinatra on account of its bright blue eyes) and Lula the dog.

MICHAEL BENNETT: My mum gave me my love of writing. She was a really great writer – she actually met my dad because she was writing a biography of his father who was the first Bishop of Aotearoa [Frederick Bennett].

Mum was just a voracious reader - she'd read about four books a week. She had me reading by about the age of 2 and just gave me an absolute passion for words and for the power of words.

Mum and Dad were both very liberal, open-minded, left-leaning people, and someone gave me a love of words.

A lot of my work inevitably comes back to social justice issues. Writing takes up a lot of your life and time, and if you're going to devote that amount of your life, that amount of your brainpower, to something, it's worth talking about stuff that matters.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Director, screenwriter and novelist Michael Bennett at his home in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Inevitably, I'm writing about Māori characters, where we are in Aotearoa today, how things have progressed in the 200 years since colonisation, and how things haven't; what we can be celebratory of, and what really needs to be talked about.

My family carries such pride for everything that my grandfather, Frederick Bennett, did. He wrote the book for the opera Hinemoa and Tūtānekai, and staged this opera and toured it around New Zealand, in the 20s or 30s.

One thing I found out recently was that it played to primarily Pākehā audiences and in well-to-do cities, so he had a captive audience that just loved this beautiful opera and its amazing singers from Ōhinemutu, our village in Rotorua. So at half-time, he would come out and do a ‘party political broadcast’ for the young Māori Party.

It’s just so wonderful. What he was doing was making this beautiful work of art for this well-heeled audience, and then sharing this extraordinary political movement that really did change the future of Māori.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Lula, the family’s rescue dog, in her chair – “No-one else is allowed to sit in that chair” – amid the family’s “little museum” collections.

In a weird way, it's almost like a model that I want to base my work on. Entertainment is your first job as a writer, but at the same time, I want to be talking about other stuff the same way the extraordinary thing my grandfather was doing with that opera worked.

My partner, Jane Holland, is an artist, designer and costume designer, and she's also a magpie in the most glorious way – she just finds stuff, who knows where?

She found the theatre chairs on the porch. The other chair is Harvey Keitel's from The Piano, which was her first job in film in the costume department. So our home is like a little museum that she's curated.

What everyone says when they come in, and it's what I feel - I love being there so much - is the sense of warmth and love that she has constructed in our house. Every one of those pieces just adds to it in some weird way.

Jane and I work together a lot. We co-wrote the film version of Teina [Pora]’s story.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff “It's a family home in the most real and beautiful way. It's full of light, and it just feels like a place of happiness and warmth and love.”

My kids, for good or for bad, have all become artists in different ways, which was kind of inevitable. Maybe it would have been sensible if one of them had been an accountant or something, but it didn't really turn out like that.

Māhina is an artist, Tīhema is a musician, Matariki is a poet. The black and white textile on the wall is a collaboration between the three of them. Māhina screenprinted Matariki's poem, Guns and Other Bad Things, onto a piece of silk. Tīhema then composed music for it and it was performed as part of an exhibition in Albert Park.

It's just this beautiful little collaboration between the three of them, and really special in our house. The kids have all found their own voices and are all doing work that I'm just so proud of.

The rocks in the backyard were going to be crushed up to make gravel, but a friend got us two truck-loads (to use in landscaping). When they were delivered they were dumped outside and the house actually moved on its foundations: they are heavy.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The house-moving, sun-warmed rocks.

I got a digger to plant them around the backyard. What we wanted was for them to be half submerged in the earth so that they were like big dinosaur eggs emerging out of the earth. They're so beautiful and unique, and they heat up during the day so at night you can go and sit outside with a glass of wine or a Negroni, and the rocks are warm in the dark.

It's by far the longest I've ever lived in one place, my mum and dad were rural teachers, so we got moved quite a lot. But we've been here now since just before Māhina was born. Our family roots are completely in that place.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Bennett and his wife moved to Grey Lynn, so their children could learn te reo Māori all the way through school. Now all three are bilingual.

It was our first house, and it'll be our last house. I'm never going to leave that place. Our family breathes out of every floorboard, and picture and out of every object. It's a family home in the most real and beautiful way. It's full of light, and it just feels like a place of happiness and warmth and love.