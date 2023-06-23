Rod Stewart's flamboyant mansion in exclusive LA neighbourhood is jaw-dropping

Sir Rod and wife Penny Lancaster are quitting LA for the UK, and have listed their multimillion-dollar home with Michelle Oliver from Douglas Elliman. Photo of Sir Rod by Joe Maher/Getty Images.

You’d expect nothing less of Sir Rod Stewart – a vast mansion that’s flamboyant in every way possible, from the Italianate exterior to the Renaissance nudes and massive dressing rooms. Even the star’s shoe collection gets a room of its own.

As fans of the legendary singer will know, Sir Rod is abandoning the “toxic” lifestyle of LA for the simple life back in the UK, which is why he’s selling his 13-bedroom mansion in North Beverly Park.

Sir Rod (78) is reported to have grown tired of the lack of privacy, and his full-time return to the UK is also believed to be a result of his wife, Penny Lancaster, and their sons’ unwillingness to deal with the “nuisance” of constantly travelling back and forth between the countries.

Ryan Lahiff/Gareth Cattermole/Stuff Sir Rod Stewart’s mansion in North Beverly Park is listed for sale for US$70 million.

But back to the mansion. Firstly, it’s massive, as you would expect, at 2647m², and it sits on more than 12,140m² of prime LA real estate.

There are obvious Las Vegas touches, starting with the fountain gushing water in the centre of the circular driveway. Then there is the Italianate facade with shuttered windows and Juliet balcony, and an ornate entry with double doors opening to a vast foyer.

The main reception rooms are on the ground floor. These rooms feature intricate moldings, and are traditionally decorated with Old World treasures – there is no attempt here to be “on-trend” with furnishings. Rather, the entertaining areas are a step back in time, with oil paintings, Austrian blinds, antique French mirrors, Tiffany lamps and statuettes galore.

And then there is the bar, with those Renaissance nudes, a gilt-encrusted mirror and still more statuettes filling every nook and cranny. This room has French doors opening out to a large, beautiful terrace.

Of course, there is a gourmet kitchen next to a tearoom, a den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room, and an exquisite dining room that seats 20 people. Intriguingly, the dining room resembles a theatre set - in fact the whole house looks like it could have stepped out of The Great Gatsby.

Ryan Lahiff/Douglas Elliman This is the main living room, complete with ornate furnishings, including numerous lamps, Austrian blinds and decorative cornices.

Ryan Lahiff/Douglas Elliman The sumptuous formal dining room looks like a theatre set.

And, just in case the house is filled with guests, and you need a more private bar, there’s a second one – a green speakeasy with an extraordinary stone tiled floor.

Then there are the bedrooms and bathrooms in the private quarter upstairs – the latter larger than many bedrooms. There are clear “his-and-hers” bathrooms. “Hers” is predictably pink marble, while “his” features very masculine dark-stained, mirrored wood cabinetry and dark green marble vanities and bath surround.

Sir Rod and wife Penny Lancaster’s dressing room is another treat. Sir Rod’s shoe collection lines both sides. And interestingly, he has several pairs of the same sneakers and loafers.

Ryan Lahiff/Douglas Elliman There are Renaissance nude oil paintings in the main bar.

Ryan Lahiff/Douglas Elliman And this is the green speakeasy.

If you come to stay, it’s possible you might be put up in the 418m² guest house on the property. And there’ll be no shortage of entertainment. The outdoor living area, alone, could keep you amused, with its huge swimming pool, spa, large terraces and sweeping lawn.

And, as fans will also know, Sir Rod is a mad keen football fan, so there’s a soccer field where you can kick a ball around.

Of course, this is not Sir Rod’s only house – his and Penny’s Essex house is also huge. Just two days ago he told the Mirror: “We often joke about the fact that we can both be in this large house in Essex and not see each other. We stay within the perimeters of the house, but we don’t see each other until the evening.”

The North Beverly Park mansion is listed with Michelle Oliver from Douglas Elliman for US$70m (NZ$113 million).

Property details and photos courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Ryan Lahiff/Douglas Elliman Sir Rod's bathroom is separate to wife Penny's. Both are equally huge, with shower rooms and large baths.