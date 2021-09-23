Inside Rihanna’s $11 million Hollywood Hills home for sale

International superstar, fashion designer and beauty mogul Rihanna already has multiple homes under her property umbrella.

International superstar, fashion designer and beauty mogul Rihanna already has a few homes under her property umbrella, but it appears that after being available to rent for a few years, her Hollywood Hills home is back on the market.

According to Dirt.com, the Work singer had previously listed the home in 2018 via The Agency, with an asking price of US$7.5 million, and has listed again, hoping to get US$7.8m (NZ$11m). Robyn Rihanna Fenty was getting some pretty decent coin when the property was a rental, too, at nearly US$35,000 a month.

domain.com.au Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home is back on the market.

It’s said after a couple of intrusions and break-in attempts not long after purchasing the property in 2017, the Barbadian retreated to the safety of her Century City LA condo and left the mini-compound empty.

domain.com.au Rihanna should take a bow for this styling.

Inside, the Mediterranean-style home is very glam but relaxed, in true “Riri” style, with gorgeous finishes and a sweet blend of old and new.

No amenities have been spared at this home; there’s an extremely comfortable looking theatre, billiards room and a full-sized home gym.

domain.com.au The home theatre.

The more private areas of the property are just as lavish as the main areas; the bathroom has an egg-shaped tub that is sure to make anyone, let alone Rihanna, feel like the only girl in the world. And the bedroom with fireplace and mini lounge area will have you begging to stay awhile.

domain.com.au This could be the very bathroom that she would test out the latest Fenty Beauty products.

The property covers more than 650 square metres, shared between a main home and a detached guest property and is listed with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners at The Agency.

domain.com.au The main bedroom is bigger than most peopleâs apartments.

The now billionaire also owns a condo in Wilshire Corridor, two neighbouring homes in Coldwater Canyon, Beverley Hills and is rumoured to own a nice slice of paradise in the One Sandy Lane resort complex in Barbados, paying just less than a monster US$21.8m.

