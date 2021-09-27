Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe sells his 'breathtaking' home for NZ$7.4 million

The sprawling Los Angeles estate of rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has sold for NZ$7.4 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home – at 4445 Deerhaven Court in Westlake Village, California – spans more than 950 square feet. The mansion is fit for a king, from the expansive gallery foyer to the stately library and lively game room. There's a vast dining room, a formal living room and a family kitchen with dinette.

"This estate holds a lot of favourite features, indeed, among the most notable [is] its grandeur presence in a largely single-level property," Emil Hartoonian, listing agent with The Agency, told The Sacramento Bee last year when the home hit the market. "The scale is impeccable and very inviting while carrying a sincere sense of flow and function."

The home had been listed for NZ$8.1 million.

Supplied/Getty Mötley Crüe founding member Nikki Sixx has just sold his five-bedroom, six-bathroom Californian home for NZ$7.4 million.

The master suite on the first level features a formal entry, private living room with fireplace, spa, a grand walk-in closet and direct access to the grounds, where there's a swimming pool with fountains and a backyard "casita" on 1.2 acres.

"The grounds are timelessly laced with vast elevation and offer an unparalleled storybook backdrop for the finest in entertainment and pleasure," according to the official listing. "A remarkable and noteworthy property of breathtaking proportions is here."

Upstairs is a large private theatre and lounge.

"One of my favourite rooms is the second-level custom theatre lounge, which is truly epic and tailored," Hartoonian said. "The master suite is a true villa getaway, like staying at an exotic resort in Europe. Truly a private compound."

The compound, built in 1996, is located inside the guarded gates of the North Ranch Country Club Estates.

Sixx, 62, is a founding member of Mötley Crüe. With Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, the heavy metal band rose to fame in the 1980s. Their hits include Smokin' in the Boys Room, Girls, Girls, Girls and Home Sweet Home.

The Sacramento Bee