The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix mansion still on the market for NZ$53.7 million

For many viewers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary, the series’ third star was the remarkable 1263m² estate where the couple filmed their interviews.

Now the palatial estate is on the market for a cool US$33.5 million (NZ$53.7 million).

According to Dirt.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020, staying at Tyler Perry’s home for a few months before purchasing their own estate. But with concerns over privacy, the pair preferred to film their interviews for the series in a home rented for the purpose.

Built in 2006, the mansion features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The mansion’s property expands over 0.8 hectare and features ocean views.

Netflix Meghan Markle was filmed extensively in this part of the Montecito mansion.

The mansion features a wet bar, remodelled bath, remodelled kitchen, guest quarters, cathedral ceilings, butler pantries and much more.

“Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, and incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property,” the home’s online listing said.

“Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for two yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond.

Riskin Partners/Forbes Global Properties The mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, vast terraces, a gym, theatre, bar, games room, pool and guest house, capped off by ocean views.

Riskin Partners Estate Group Gym, theatre, bar, game room, pool, guest house . . .This property has it all.

“A main level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while five (sic) suite are perfect for loved ones. Gym, theatre, bar, game room, pool, guest house and five-car garage allow you to savour all of life’s moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic.

“Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable bed and citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise.”

Riskin Partners Estate Group The library features "richly paneled walls, a handsome fireplace, and extensive built-in" furniture, according to the listing.

Riskin Partners/Forbes Global Properties The chandelier and piano align with the room from the tell-all doco. For Homed Domain story on Harry and Meghan house in Netflix doco.

The mansion’s amenities include a hot tub, pool, bar, gym, game room and theatre.

The Montecito estate was featured heavily on Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” six-part miniseries, which follows the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the early days of their relationship to the couple’s recent resignation from the royal family.

Riskin Partners Estate Group The kitchen is described as a "chef's dream".

