Sex therapist Jean Milburn's home from Netflix series Sex Education could be yours

If you’re deep in season four of Netflix hit series Sex Education, and you still can’t get enough, you may be tempted by some property porn: The iconic home of sex therapist Jean Milburn and her teenage son, Otis (and new baby Joy), is on the market.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Norwegian-style chalet is available for an indicative price of £1,500,000 (NZ$3.075 million), or as US real estate site Zillow puts it: “£1,500,000 (no idea how much that is) in Herefordshire (no idea where that is) on 1.83 hectares (no idea how big that is but I love saying it)”.

The listing, with Knight Frank real estate company, describes it as “a most impressive Norwegian former fishing lodge, beautifully presented, situated in a spectacular wooded and hidden setting, with stunning views overlooking the Wye Gorge to the south and north”.

The current owner, who bought the property in 2002, extended the chalet and renovated much of the home, the agency says.

Walter Dirks/Knight Frank The exterior of the house is a familiar sight to viewers.

“Under the current ownership, the property has featured in many location shoots including the Channel 4 series, Extraordinary Escapes and globally acclaimed Netflix series, Sex Education,” according to the listing.

“Symonds Yat is situated in the Wye Valley and is an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is well known for its stunning countryside, walks, and fishing on the River Wye. (...)The property is approached over a very long in and out drive, through woodland. There are breathtaking views over the Wye River to the south and north from the interior, and from the strategically built decked external balcony terraces.”

No indication is given of the distances to the fictional Moordale Secondary School, nor season four’s ultra-progressive Cavendish College. In reality, the series was filmed in Wales, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire and Bristol, as well as in this location in Herefordshire.

Although the exterior of the chalet will be very familiar to viewers of Sex Education, sets were apparently used for the interior. Otis’ room, the scene of his many frustrated explorings, looks recognisable though, as does the view from the balcony.