TikTok users pop off about Deacon Phillippe’s apartment tour

Deacon Phillippe, aspiring musician and son of Reese Whitherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is copping heat online for living in a fancy New York apartment his mum probably pays for.

Love them, hate them or just wish you were one, it seems the internet can’t get enough of peering into the lives of celebrity ‘nepo-babies’.

In the most recent look behind the gilded curtain, Deacon Phillippe, son of Legally Blonde star Reese Whitherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, gave TikToker Caleb Simpson (@calebsimpson) an inside view of his covetable apartment.

In the series, Simpson asks people he encounters on the street in NYC if he can take a look through their place.

The premise is innocent enough, but the video tour opens with Phillippe saying to Simpson in the November 14 video that he pays “West Village prices” for his home, but without disclosing an actual number.

Phillippe was quickly accused of living there rent-free. Which let’s be honest, he probably does.

According to local rentals website RentHop, an average three-bedroom apartment like Phillippe’s typically goes for around $10,919 per month.

Do you really think a 20-year-old music student could afford this place on their own?

Maybe it’s interest rates, the increased cost of living around the globe, or that it just kind of feels like the world is on fire, but other TikTok users were not pleased by this realisation.

“West village prices is rich-kid language for free,” said one, and the apartment is “The House That Reese’s Bookclub Built,” quipped another. Ouch.

Still, they have a point. The spacious, brick interior apartment with spiral staircase is more Zoolander than sophomore. Reflecting back on what many of our first homes away from home looked like, I think it goes without saying that they probably didn’t look like that.

To add insult to injury, the apartment has four bedrooms, but on the tour, Simpson is only introduced to two flatmates. Those lucky, lucky boys.

Or as Simpson put it: “sick”.

Do we all wish that Reese Whitherspoon was our mum too? Definitely yes.