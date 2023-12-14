Peek inside Mrs Doubtfire's real San Francisco mansion with its weird castle bed

This is the home the late comic lived in for almost 2 decades.

The San Francisco home where comedian Robin Williams lived for nearly two decades is on the market.

Williams, who died in 2014, shared the Sea Cliff mansion with his second wife, Marsha Garces Williams, and their children, Zelda Rae and Cody Alan, from the early 90s to 2010. During this period, the comic made Mrs Doubtfire, which was set in San Francisco, as well as Jumanji, Good Will Hunting, for which he won the best supporting actor Oscar, and One Hour Photo, amongst other films.

Garces Williams still owns the home. She is seeking US$25 million (NZ$40m) for the 995m² Italianate mansion, which has 20 rooms and panoramic views over the ocean, and Golden Gate Bridge.

According to the listing, Williams remodelled the home extensively in the 90s, taking the property “down to the studs”, but preserving “the unique and irreplaceable building materials of the original home”.

COMPASS/Supplied Robins Williams’ former home in San Francisco is for sale.

Built in 1926, the home has several prohibition-era features, such as a secret bar. There’s also a safe room, a home theatre, a gym, sauna, billiards room, whiskey room, and wine cellar. A one-bedroom guest apartment with its own entrance comes with the house.

The decor of the home is simple and elegant, with Renaissance-style ceilings, tile and timber flooring, stucco and timber-panelled walls, however the scale of the home is not overbearing – some rooms even seem on the small side.

COMPASS/Supplied Robins Williams’ home in San Francisco from the early 90s to 2010.

The master bedroom, which has a view of the Golden Gate Bridge, is dominated by a built-in, 90s-style wardrobe, and a massive bed that has a headboard topped by stylised castles and spires. There are several 90s-00s style timber built-ins throughout the house.

Sea Cliff is one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods of San Francisco. Neighbours include Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. Actor Sharon Stone and singer-songwriter Linda Ronstadt have also owned homes there.

COMPASS/Supplied The home was built in 1926.

Originally from Chicago, Williams rose to fame in the 80s playing an alien called Mork navigating the human world in the sit-com Mork and Mindy. He was famous for his quick-fire, off-the-cuff delivery, and his ability to swing from comically manic to sweet and vulnerable in the space of a moment.

While he is best known for his comic movies in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, he was also an accomplished dramatic actor, who received accolades for his work in serious dramatic films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Awakenings, Dead Poets Society, and Good Will Hunting.

Williams started out as a stand-up comedian, and continued to tour as a comic throughout his career. In 2010, he donated the proceeds of his performance in Christchurch to the city to help with the earthquake rebuild.

COMPASS/Supplied The master bedroom has a unique bedhead.

He suffered from addiction and severe depression throughout his life. In 2013, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which he did not disclose to the public. In 2014, he was found dead at the San Francisco home he shared with his third wife, Susan Schneider Williams, after an apparent suicide. He was 63.

The Sea Cliff home is listed with Steve Mavromihalis at Compass Nor Cal.

COMPASS/Supplied The room also has a view of the Golden Gate Bridge.

COMPASS/Supplied Many original features remain in the 1926 built home.

COMPASS/Supplied Some of the decor has a distinctly 90s feel to it.

COMPASS/Supplied There are several outdoor patios and covered areas, like this one.