From tiny pot to sprawling bush: The houseplant taking over our kitchen

Once a small seedling, our trifford (and its cane stool companion) seems determined to take over the kitchen.

OPINION: We had just moved into our house and the build had gone way over the estimate. We were broke.

The interior was all furniture and 'stuff'. There was nothing living except us and a dog. We went shopping for house plants, but cringed at the prices.

We found a special at Mitre 10: three tiny pots for $5. We bought three. Of course, we immediately lost the labels.

In the 10 years since, one of them has disappeared from my memory. Another was a fern that took over our bathroom. The pot was small, the plant was large, and watering it was an exercise in splash. We planted it outside in front of the house. It was happy. It is still fighting off the competition.

READ MORE:

* 'Plant husbands' sick of 'obnoxious ivy' and sprawling plant collections vent

* House plants 'like Pokemon': Collections just grow and grow

* Five plants cheaper (and better looking) than a $6500 Hoya

We chose the other plant because it had an interesting leaf. It grew well. We put it in a reasonably large pot on a cane bar stool. When we tried to pick it up months later, we realised it had grown into the cane. Plant and stool were inseparable. We parked the companions in a little-used corner.

It turned out to be a climbing plant. It climbed. It climbed up the pantry wall with nothing to cling to. In the delightful warm space near the ceiling it wrapped itself around all the things I had put there because there was no obvious place for them.

In frustration, my husband truncated its journey of colonisation. We planted 40 cuttings. None grew.

SUPPLIED Grown from a tiny pot, this fern is now flourishing in the garden.

Our triffid’s journey across the top of its world has resumed. It extends sideways until the tendrils get chopped off in pantry doors. Its journey across the floor means it gets stood on. It has limitations.

This plant is extraordinarily difficult to propagate. We have planted over a hundred cuttings using different methods. Five have grown, all by different propagation. Who knows what it likes – except growing! It hasn’t flowered in these 10 years.

In a rash moment we bought a lucky bamboo – one of those neat little examples frequently on display in supermarkets. It was only about 30cm tall.

SUPPLIED Our bamboo plant is blooming, despite being planted in soil instead of water.

I was uncomfortable with a plant that grows only in water, so I planted it in soil. We have come to the conclusion that you plant them in water to stop them from getting too big, but they do need lots of water and the leaves tend to go brown if you don’t water them every day. We have lots of brown leaves.

This bamboo is also on a takeover bid, but the stems are too weak for the height they grow so they need some sort of support. It’s great having a handy husband.

I’m not a great parent of house plants. I’m not organised for watering plants each day. They suffer but they grow.

House plants are lovely, but somehow we’ve developed a couple that are hell-bent on taking over our home.

Other than these, we’ve stuck to little rock orchids and a few succulents. We don’t need to keep controlling them – and they cope well with an occasional (or frequent) lack of water.