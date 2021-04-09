Olympic cyclists to support southern charity bike ride

Westpac Chopper Bike Ride organiser Reece McDonald will be one of 100 cyclists taking part in the event - Queenstown to Invercargill (245kms) - on May 7.

Members of the Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy and rugby great Sir John Kirwan are coming south to support one of the provinces major fundraising events in May.

The Auckland academy will be represented by cyclists Dylan McCullough, Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart and its general manager, Scott Guyton, at the Westpac Chopper Bike Ride, from Queenstown to Invercargill (245kms), on May 7.

Event organiser Reece McDonald is delighted the academy’s riders and general manager and Kirwan can take part. McDonald also welcomed the entry of Invercargill City Council chief executive Claire Hadley.

”We wanted to do something special this year with it being the 10th ride ... having the Spoke riders and John Kirwan here will be great,” McDonald, of Invercargill, said.

A charity ball to mark the 10th ride is being held at Transport World in Invercargill on May 8.

Stewart and Gate are preparing for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in July and August.

Stewart won the omnium gold medal at the UCI Track World Championships in Poland in 2019. Gate, who won the omnium at the UCI World Championships in Russia in 2013, is a two-time winner of the Tour of Southland.

Westpac Invercargill bank manager Phil Taylor will again be taking part in the charity bike ride. He has cycled in all nine rides since it started in 2011. Covid-19 restrictions prevented it from being held in 2020.

As well as organising, McDonald rides in the event and this year will be the eighth time.

”There are six participants [in the 2021 ride] that have used a rescue chopper,” he said.

McDonald is one of them.

Six weeks out form taking part in the 2019 ride, he had a heart attack and had to be flown to Dunedin Hospital.

With two weeks rest, McDonald got approval from a cardiologist to ride in the fundraiser that year.

“What happened to me has given me extra motivation to be part of the ride and raise funds.”

All money raised in the annual event is given to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust. A total of $600,000 has been raised in the nine rides held.