A community that’s the perfect place to call home

In today's often-disconnected world, many of us long for those real-life connections we remember from childhood. A community where we feel safe and comfortable, where children ride their bikes around the neighbourhood with their friends, and where you can pop next door for a cup of sugar. A place that is more than just a house on a street, it's a home in a community.

Picture this: you return home from work in the evening (conveniently, the motorway is only a 10-minute drive away). You take a stroll with the dog and find yourself chatting with a neighbour as you pass each other by. Together you end up arranging a barbecue for everyone in the cul-de-sac for the weekend.

On Saturday morning, you head to the local cafe with the whole family. While the children are occupied in the adjacent epic playground, the parents and grandparents spend time together over scrumptious brunch.

The planning of Paerata Rise, a new township in semi-rural Franklin, goes beyond the development of structures. The founders' vision is to create a community where current and future residents not only have their practical needs met but also feel a sense of belonging. The focus on community ethos coupled with modern innovation makes Paerata Rise a comfortable, practical, and safe place to live.

As one resident says, "I drive home in the afternoon and I just look and see outside a house with all the bicycles, and that's when I know where all the kids are. When we grew up, we didn't have cell phones, but we knew the bicycles were where all our friends were." The neighbourly values we remember from our childhoods are combined with all the modern amenities we expect.

Paerata Rise boasts a primary school, an early childhood centre, playgrounds, parks including a dog park, and a cafe, with a railway station coming in 2024, making commuting to the city even easier. A commercial area, which will have a lively and vibrant mix of shops and a supermarket, is also planned.

As well as the handy amenities, the township, located between Karaka and Pukekohe, retains the rural charm of the area. The natural beauty and magnificent views of Franklin are respectfully captured with thoughtful urban design.

With 300ha of land being developed, 5ha will be devoted to public green spaces, including purpose-built walkways and cycleways, as well as dedicated areas for sports, picnics, and exercise. Perfect for children's sports games, cycling to the shops, and gorgeous scenery for relaxation and recreation.

Paerata Rise is peaceful and safe, without being isolated. "You don't feel like you're surrounded by strangers," one resident says. "Your neighbours are so friendly, it's just got that community feeling. I think they're doing such a great job with that."

Paerata Rise provides access to the city, and many great outdoor locations are also close by. Clarks Beach is a short drive away, and the nearby Awhitu Regional Park offers great walking and mountain biking opportunities.

The new builds of Paerata Rise offer residents the opportunity to design an attractive and unique home that perfectly suits their needs. Whether it's for a growing family, first-home buyers looking for the right place to take that important first step, or older folks wanting to downsize, the diverse design solutions, which are protected by the Paerata Rise design guide, ensure quality, safety, and value for a variety of people. The ease of a low-maintenance new home means you can spend your time on what's most important to you.

Prospective residents are invited to visit Paerata Rise and enjoy the parks and cafe.

Come and experience the neighbourhood, and then find out more information on how to join - and build - the community: see paeratarise.co.nz, or email chris@graftondowns.co.nz