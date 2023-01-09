Checking in could save a life

People are being encouraged to check in on their neighbours and look out for warning signs that something is not right.

For some, a porch light left on in the day is an oversight, to other's it's a warning sign that the person inside needs immediate help.

180,000 elderly live alone on Aotearoa. That's 180,000 people that need the support of their neighbours and loved ones to keep an eye on them. And to look out for the warning signs that something might be wrong. Because if something looks wrong, it usually is. Even something as simple as a porch light.

Too often our elderly are found alone at home, suffering, physically hurt and unable to help themselves. But the signs were there. It could have been a porch light that had been left on, the curtains hadn't been drawn, mail is going uncollected or even

unanswered phone calls. Knowing the signs and acting on them can be the difference between a happy ending and a tragedy.

We are all guilty of being struck by the bystander effect. It's an unfortunate part ofbeing human. We see something awry, and we know it's not right, but instead of actingwe do nothing at all. Not because we don't care, but because we don't want to be seen to be over reacting, intruding or being nosy. But we need to be, our elderly need us to be.

On September 8 2021, the reality struck too close to home for Greg Partington, the Founder of the Hello Project, when he found his elderly Mother lying on the kitchen floor distressed, hurt and unable to move. She lay alone for 20 hours. There were signs that all was not well, but they were missed by those close by. She died 8 days later.

The campaign aims to urgently create change to help prevent this from happening to other families in Aotearoa. The Hello Project wants to encourage Kiwis to not only lookout for each other, but to help Kiwis to make a plan. If you're a vulnerable elderly livingalone, a neighbour to a vulnerable elderly, or you have an elderly loved one but youdon't live nearby, making a plan together could literally save a life. It's as simple asintroducing yourself, sharing contact details, and communicating what signs to look out for.

Go to thehelloproject.nz to add regular check-ins to your calendar, and for tips to help you make a plan.