Designer Karen Walker shows how colour transforms a room

Leading Kiwi fashion designer Karen Walker is also an expert on colour for interiors, as her own home illustrates.

If you've ever wondered why colour trends in fashion seem to be echoed in home interiors, it's not because one copied the other.

Fashion design superstar Karen Walker says it happens simultaneously. "Fashion is motivated by social change and it's the same with interiors. They are both triggered by bigger questions.

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN International Kiwi designer Karen Walker knows just as much about colour in the home as she does fashion. She is pictured in the family living area in her own home in Ponsonby, Auckland.

"Design always follows cultural shifts. For example, if there is a movement away from ostentatious looks, then that will apply to both fashion and interiors. For any creative person it's about listening to the 'zeitgeist' – feeling the mood of the moment that feeds through into what we do."

And Walker says right now the mood is very much about an eco-conscious approach to living. "It's about not buying stuff for the sake of it. People are asking the questions, 'Is it well crafted; is it well made?'. It might be teaming the blanket Nana made with found objects, and it's a trend that's showing up in food, clothing and holidays."

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN Walker's family room features soft neutral paint shades and natural materials.

Walker's own new range of Resene Chalk colour shades reflects this approach, but it was also designed to take the hard work out of choosing a paint colour. Or as she says: "To take away the fear".

It's been about 15 years since her first paint collection, and the approach remains the same: "I wanted to create an antidote to the massive paint charts of thousands of colours that can be so overwhelming you don't know where to start.

"When Resene approached us I felt there was a gap; a need for a really tight edit that would provide 20 or so colours that all sit together and work with each other. You can throw them together one way or another and they will all work."

The chalk paints differ from her other collections in that they have a "very dusty, warm, attic-y, slightly 'off' look", Walker says. "I wanted a dusty, worn kind of feeling. We are now on our fourth version of the chart, and the vast majority of the original shades are still on there."

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN There are touches of yellow in Walker's study because she wanted an 'optimistic' feel to the room.

WHERE TO START

It's hardly surprising to see Walker's own home in Ponsonby is a great example of "colour at work".

The designer says it's important to consider the purpose of each room before you decide on a colour.

"You need to ask yourself, how do I want it to make me feel? For my study, for example, I wanted it to feel optimistic, so I went with yellows. The colour is picked up elsewhere, with a dusty lemon-yellow in the kilim, and also in the furniture and art.

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN A dark emerald-green carpet enhances the warm, natural vibe of the living room.

"My formal living room, on the other hand, needed to be cosy so we would feel cocooned and closed off from the world. Even though we have 130-year-old kauri floorboards, for this room I said, 'Let's carpet it and make it very cosy, but not dark'. We have an emerald-green carpet and it's like a retreat – almost womb-like.

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN Warm tones predominate in the formal living room, which needed to be a cosy, cocoon-like space.

Walker says when it was empty she thought, 'Oh no, I've just spent $10k on a mini golf course", but with the brown leather sofas, warm-toned walls and oat-colored curtains, suddenly it became very cosy.

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN Walker added a splash of red to chairs and stools to contrast the deep neutral of the walls.

The designer suggests painting the walls is a fun place to start when you want to enliven your interior. "Enjoy it; have fun with it," she says. "Once you get a basic palette on the walls, then you can add more colour with furniture, such as mustard or a scarlet-sanguine red (as seen in Walker's kitchen stools and dining chairs)."

There are now 42 Karen Walker Resene colours (seven palettes with six colours in each). And Karen Walker chalk colour is now available in all those colours.

As well as the new chalk paint, Resene has two new waxes formulated to give furniture extra depth, interest and lustre. For an instantly aged look (think French Provincial-inspired), you can use a cloth to buff the wax all over the furniture, concentrating on the grooves. Or you can use clear wax to keep the soft look of the paints, and give it an extra protective layer.

LUKE FOLEY-MARTIN Grouping favourite items together adds visual punch.

And there's one final painting tip from Walker: Forget a single feature wall – it looks a lot better to wrap a colour right around your room.

