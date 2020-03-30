Why sustainable decorating is worth the effort

Decorating our homes has always been about creating a safe and special place. Increasingly, decorating a home that feels good isn't just about how it looks, it's about how it's created, keeping in mind the overall wellbeing of the people who live there and the environment they live in.

As the term "responsible decorating" creates a large following, some companies are working overtime to catch up. It's a different story for Resene, who for many decades have been committed to creating products that not only do the job well, but are mindful of the environment.

Resene is well-known for its role in introducing waterborne paint to the local market in the 1950s, and removing lead from its decorative paints in the late 1960s.

Its Environmental Choice range of products are free from solvents and chemicals that are harmful to people and the environment but still do the job, especially in demanding areas such as bathrooms and exteriors.

Following sustainable principles is important to Resene and they've established the Resene Eco.Decorator programme, a nationwide network of environmentally responsible, quality-focused painting contractors who meet sustainable standards.

Nell Pooley, from Queenstown's Smart Home Renovations says she's grateful for the assistance Resene gives contractors to build sustainability into their everyday tasks.

"For us, it means doing our part and doing as much as we can. It's about trying to create everyday rituals and habits that help protect the environment."

When it comes to painting that means taking a fresh look at disposing of products and minimising waste. Pooley says her team follows the simple Resene WashWise system which separates paint wash, created from cleaning up brushes, into paint solids and water/paint liquids. These can then be separately disposed of in a more environmentally friendly manner and unwanted paint and paint containers get taken to the local Resene ColorShop and recycled or disposed of responsibly.

Pooley says now they use brown paper for windows when they can, and keep their brushes in airtight containers. "Change requires a new mindset, but it's all worthwhile in the end," says Pooley.

"It takes effort at the beginning, especially if you're a tradie who has been doing things the same way for 20 years, but it's worth it."

Pooley encourages clients to think sustainably right from when they're planning the look for their new home. Choosing quality products will take away the need to redo the job in a few years' time, and going for a classic, timeless look with paint and wallpaper will ensure you don't tire of your decor.

But, says Pooley, paint is transformative. If you find yourself with a dated item of furniture, give it a new look with a couple of Resene testpots. Order restored with minimal wastage.

To find a Resene Eco.Decorator near you visit www.ecodecorator.co.nz.