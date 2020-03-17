‘I never expected anything like this’: Retired Kiwi cabinetmaker's 'broken and weird' furniture takes off

Henk Verhoeff says he's inspired by stories like like Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, but his unique creations come solely from his "twisted brain".

Forget a plain old chest of drawers, a humble woodworker from Auckland, New Zealand, has taken the internet by storm after pictures of his weird and wacky furniture were posted online.

Henk Verhoeff has certainly mastered his woodworking skills, taking his work to the next level and offering up some one-of-a-kind furniture that will blow your mind.

​Verhoeff's daughter Linda created a Facebook page to share her father's work, which – to the surprise of the family – instantly gained close to 83,000 likes within a few weeks. Despite the overnight success, Verhoeff just wants to keep busy and enjoy his retirement.

"I describe my style of furniture as broken and weird. I like making weird furniture, something that you don't see in a shop," he says.

And while Verhoeff says his inspiration comes from places or stories like Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, all of his creations come solely from his "twisted brain".

"I just kind of sit down, do some drawings and out [the designs] come," he says. "I have to make sure that they are both creative and they won't fall apart, which can sometimes take some time."

Designing something like this on paper doesn't always mean it will work – which makes the construction time significantly longer than your average piece of furniture.

"It's hard to say how long each piece takes me. It's unset times during the week and it could easily be 80 to 100 hours," he says. "Sometimes details or angles don't work and I have to start again.

"I use recycled New Zealand pine mostly, but if I can get my hands on some rimu, I will also use that."

While the designs are certainly eye-catching, Verhoeff says many people are shocked to discover that they are also completely functional. Even though each piece was designed as a hobby, they still contain actual drawers, lights and will stand on their own.

Verhoeff is now retired, but had been a joiner and cabinetmaker his whole working life.

"I have been woodworking for 53 years. Now it is just my hobby and passion," he says. "I started creating them for the pure love of it without the intention of selling them."

Just recently, the first piece was listed for sale on eBay. Verhoeff says this is because he "ran out of space".

"Everything is for sale … except for my wife," he says jokingly. "The demand has been so crazy that I thought 'Why not? Let's see if people will buy these'."

Both Verhoeff and his daughter Linda didn't expect so much attention, but it's clear that his furniture is worth all of the praise.

"I was absolutely blown away at how this has gone viral, just a post my daughter put up on a page to share. I never expected anything like this."

This article first appeared in Domain.com.au and has been republished with permission.