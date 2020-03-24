Five of our favourite Instagram accounts to help take your mind off things

Losing yourself in your favourite social feeds can help spark your imagination.

The importance of social distancing has never been greater in the fight against Covid-19 and for most of us, that now means staying at home and limiting physical contact with others.

Whether you're someone who's embracing the chance to hunker down at home, or feeling worried or anxious about the move to alert level 4, it never hurts to enjoy a little escapism.

With that in mind, here's a few of our favourite Instagram accounts to help take your mind off the things and offer a little alternative inspo.

1. @ihavethisthingwithfloors

​We're all for looking up and not missing out on what's going on around you, but this account will give you a whole new appreciation for the beauty that lies, often unnoticed, beneath your feet.

READ MORE:

* How Pinterest and Instagram are ruining your dream home

* Bring It Home: Debra Delorenzo

* 8 ways to use colour creatively like this dreamy pastel townhouse

Whether you're into tiles, carpet or marble; bold colours, monochrome, graphic patterns or intricate designs, all style bases are covered.

Proof, as if it were needed, that flooring doesn't have to be boring. And bonus points for featuring some great shoes in the mix.

2. @banyanbridges

​A splash of colour can work wonders for your mood as much as your interiors, and Rachel Jackson's colourful creations are bound to get your creative juices flowing.

A master of bold and colourful murals, Jackson's not afraid to share her DIY secrets and show us how it's done.

It's almost impossible not to lose yourself in her designs and come away thinking about how you can create your own colourful masterpiece at home. (And if you do, we'd love to see the results!)

3. @accidentallywesanderson

​Showcasing interiors and exteriors that wouldn't look out of place on a Wes Anderson film set, this is a beautiful, and strangely soothing, feed.

With submissions curated from all over the world, let these real-life examples of distinctive and symmetrical design and architecture take you to a happy, more whimsical place.

4. @maggimcdonaldart

We could spend hours watching timelapse videos of artist Maggi McDonald's palette knife abstracts coming together.

Making it look simple, when you know in your heart it's not, her structured stokes and calming colours come together in a way we can only describe as mesmerising. Enjoy.

5. @jensieversart

From her powerful Goddess Rising portraits to her lush series of NZ-based landscapes, Auckland artist Jen Sievers' feed exudes feelgood vibes.

As well as sharing her art and behind the scenes videos, she's recently included some of the mindfulness techniques that help keep her calm and happy. And if you can think of a better way to distract yourself than concentrating on glitter, we'd like to hear about it!