What we learned about Kate and William from our sneak peek inside their home office

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

Along with self-isolation and social distancing, the coronavirus pandemic has made working from home a daily reality for many around the world.

With governments urging businesses to make their operations remote where possible to prevent the spread of the virus, even royals are embracing the working-from-home life.

Over the weekend, Kensington Palace shared photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge making calls to organisations they work closely with from their home offices.

INSTAGRAM What can we learn from a glimpse into the royal home offices?

The images provided a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse and perhaps tell us a thing or two about how William and Kate prefer to decorate their spaces and their approach to working from home.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share message of support amid coronavirus pandemic

* Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry share outtakes from a secret meeting at Buckingham Palace

* Why Kate Middleton is suddenly embracing life in the spotlight

Here's what we've gleaned:

1. One does not work from home in trackpants

While many have taken advantage of the opportunity to swap corporate wear for athleisure (if not pyjamas), the Cambridges are seemingly keeping things professional.

The work dress code in William and Kate's Kensington Palace apartment — believed to be the location of the photos — appears to be suits, with William opting for a navy two-piece and Kate in a dusty pink Marks and Spencer pantsuit.

(We like to think the future king and queen consort simply swapped out of their PJs for the photo op and changed back into them afterwards.)

2. Kate loves her classic novels

The Duchess is clearly using self-isolation as an opportunity to catch up on her reading.

Bookworms were delighted to spot a selection of novels lined up on Kate's desk, which were quickly identified as Penguin's Clothbound Classics range, designed by Coralie Bickford-Smith. The books retail at $29.99 each.

Examining the spines, one fan determined Kate's collection included such works as Sense and Sensibility, Great Expectations, Wuthering Heights, Mansfield Park, The Odyssey, Shakespeare's Sonnets and Tess of D'Ubervilles.

(Yep, always picked her as a Jane Austen woman.)

While there's more to a book than its cover, the Duchess clearly knows a gorgeously illustrated tome can double as Instagram-worthy decor in its own right.

In the top right-hand corner of the image there appears to be a very cosy window seat, which suggests she might squeeze in a bit of reading between work calls...

3. William keeps his space simple

There's a distinct lack of decorative books on William's desk, however. The extent of the future king's decoration is an ornamental lamp on his desk and a couple of items on the mantelpiece behind him.

Even Queen Elizabeth keeps things a little more interesting when it comes to her home office.

A photo shared on the Royal Family Instagram last week of the monarch conducting her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via phone showed her workspace at Windsor Castle was festooned with corgi figurines and other knick-knacks.

William also has a printer, which seems to be a rare luxury compared to your average "home office" (read: kitchen table/outdoor bench/ironing board-turned-workspace).

4. Curiously absent: snacks

While many newly-minted at-home workers have confessed to constantly grazing on the job, there's no evidence of snacking in these new royal pics.

Kate's desk is curiously devoid of Easter Egg wrappers and half-finished cups of tea, while there's nary an empty cracker packet to be seen in William's immediate vicinty.

Royals: they aren't quite like us.

This article first appeared on 9Honey and is republished with permission.