Bring it Home: art dealer Melanie Roger

Melanie Roger has been running her eponymous art gallery in Auckland for 10 years, representing established artists as well as nurturing new talent. As you might expect for an art dealer, she owns many beautiful artworks, and has a keen eye for pieces that will appreciate in value.

When you are decorating a room, do you start with the furniture or the art?

I tend to keep my furniture relatively neutral; I would never choose a sofa or curtains with a pattern. I do like Mid Century furniture because it works well with other things, and I work the art around that. I have a Mid Century dresser on which I have smaller framed works leaning against the wall, and that's quite nice. Keeping your furniture neutral allows you to be more imaginative with artwork. You can play with scale and medium – sculpture, ceramics, paintings – and tie it all together well.

READ MORE:

*Bring it home – with colour expert Debbie Abercrombie

*Bring it home – with artist Miranda Brown

*Bring it home – with interior designer Shelley Ferguson

LAWRENCE SMITH?STUFF A work by Auckland painter Kirsten Carlin is small in size but big on impact.

What are you in love with at the moment?

At the moment I am renting, so a lot of my art is in storage. To be honest, a lot of what I have hanging on the walls is too big to fit in my storage area. I have in the past really enjoyed doing a big wall, salon-style, with lots of smaller pieces hanging on it; that didn't fit in so well in a rental property, but I do think it's a really effective way to hang art. I have put up some larger pieces, even though the space is not very big. I have one smaller work by Kirstin Carlin; it is a really strong gutsy piece and it does tend to hold a wall more effectively than you might think. Her works are not big, about 400mm by 300mm, but they are really strong.

What is your advice for someone who wants to display art in their home?

I recommend that when you move into a new place you lean things against the wall and try them out in different places for a week or so, to see how the light moves, and where you spend the most time. Don't be afraid to talk to galleries and professional installers – they can give really good advice for hanging art works at different heights and in different combinations. And don't be afraid to move things around, but try to plan things a little bit before you bang nails into the walls. If you have hooks grouped at a fairly standard level, try swapping your art work around in different groupings. Try mixing different textures, mediums and shapes. Stairwells are quite interesting; when you are hanging art works in stairwells you can play around with different shapes. I like placing little sculptural pieces and ceramics within bookshelves. I have a really large ceramics collection which I really enjoy when I have it out.

LAWRENCE SMITH Currently renting, Melanie has hung some of her bigger works which were too large for storage such as this piece by Michael Parekowhai.

How often do you move art pieces around your home?

I move smaller things around every couple of months. I've got two walls I change up on a regular basis. I moved from a very big house to a smaller rental, so there are not nearly the number of walls to work with.☸

People are often a bit nervous about spending money on art. What is your advice?

Get around to commercial galleries; they have done the homework for you. If you're collecting for investment purposes, it is important that the artist be in it for the long haul. We just had an exhibition with a young artist, Grace Bader. For me it wasn't just about seeing her work and liking it and believing in it, but talking to her and realising that she is in it for life; that is important. You can go to art school shows and pick up things at an affordable price but those artists may not ever do anything again. It is a reasonable investment, so do your homework – unless you are buying a piece purely because you love it, but most people want both [a beautiful piece and one which will gain value]. I would say try and buy original work. A lot of artists do smaller, more affordable one-off pieces. If you are buying a piece that is editioned, such as a photograph or print, make sure it is a smaller edition. There is a real difference between a poster and printmaking which is very labour-intensive, and can be a really interesting way to get work by a significant artist such as Stanley Palmer, who is probably one of our most prominent New Zealand artists who makes prints.

What is your approach to colour?

I'm not scared of colour, I think it depends on the artwork. I always say art and flowers can be your colour, but there is no right or wrong. Don't be afraid of flashing a few colours either, that can be fun. At the gallery we have been known to paint a big wall pink and we've had a bright blue wall once before.