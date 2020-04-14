Meet the Makers: Creative duo mix it up

Richard Darbyshire and Rosie Parsonson loved the street appeal of their recent show Life is Beautiful. In the Dark solar etching, print and embroidery, a collaboration between Rosie and her mother Peggy Yates.

A deep respect for each other's art practice lies at the heart of the creative partnership.

Rosie Parsonson and Richard Darbyshire – aka Rosy & Rich are not only partners in the studio but in life too.

The Whangarei-based pair also make art individually to energise and keep the chemistry of their work together fresh.

They work across several disciplines to create their ornate and distinctive artworks, specialising in some of the more traditional mediums of ceramics, painting, printing and sculpture.

READ MORE:

* Meet the Maker: glass artist Vicki Fanning

* Nelson-born author launches quake book at Suter gallery

* Meet the Maker: Philippa Bentley

Influenced by enduring themes, particularly around human stories, their most recent show, Life is Beautiful at Whangarei's Megan Dickinson Gallery, sought to find a "classic and contemporary beauty in adornment and decoration, portraiture and the gaze, graphic art, small furry animals and having fun".

Featuring all manner of weird and wonderful creatures, their work ranges from portraits and murals to fine art intaglio prints and large ceramic sculptures. The couple say they loved the street appeal aesthetic of their work and the way highbrow meets lowbrow.

The duo find collaborating with other talented creatives is an important part of the Rosy & Rich process, and name Rosie's mother Peggy Yates, an accomplished textile artist, as their favourite person to work with.

Our favourite things:

This Hope ceramic plate in our art collection by Peter McIntyre (left). Richard's well-worn favourite skull ring by New Jewellery.

NZ House & Garden Hope ceramic plate in our art collection by Peter McIntyre. Richard’s well-worn favourite skull ring by New Jewellery.

Rosie's favourite tumblers made by Richard's former ceramic students collected over the years The little pink nose and green eyes on our cat Tu Tu.

NZ House & Garden Rosie’s favourite tumblers made by Richard’s former ceramic students collected over the years. The little pink nose and green eyes on our cat Tu Tu.

See more at m11studio.com/rosy-rich.