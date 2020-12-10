Top Tips: How the designers do Christmas

Make Christmas personal, not just off the shelf. That’s the designer way.

There used to be one way, and one way only, to do Christmas.

Bauble dotted pine trees, tinsel and a string of fairy lights; Victoriana in scarlet, gold and forest green; the mid-winter traditions of our pakeha, Northern Hemisphere forebears.

As with most cliches, what’s commonplace often becomes naff; many of us chucked the fake snow and firs out long ago in favour of more stylish, contemporary interpretations of the season that suit today’s lifestyles. Hell, some of us don’t even have Christmas trees anymore.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Amanda Holland and her cavoodle Maude surrounded by Christmas decorations at her Wellington Store, Small Acorns.

Decorating for Christmas these days is all about expressing your personality.

Wellington Interior designer Amanda Holland, owner of Small Acorns, sees it as a profoundly family-orientated event – that goes for everything from what they prefer to eat (lamb, not turkey) to how they decorate (vintage, family and hand-made baubles).

Ross Giblin/Stuff Christmas decorations at Small Acorns.

The Hollands spend the time at the bach too, which means Christmas has to be portable.

“I'm often here at the store until Christmas Eve and then I'm speeding to Hawke's Bay for Christmas at the bach. So, I don't have a lot of time to be too Christmassy at either place.”

What decorations Holland does keep at the store or at home are usually vintage and upcycled.

Tiny glass baubles hung from pretty ruched ribbons and remnants of fabric, velvet bows and glittering tinsel light shades that shimmer in the breeze; a giant, dried wreath, dotted with marigolds and ragged ribbons.

It’s a rich, handmade, personal style that harks to tradition, without being a slave to it.

"I do use lots of ribbons and fabric remnants,” Holland says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Adding a little crafty pizazz to store-bought decorations makes all the difference.

"Sometimes my Christmas tree at home will be just a branch, probably pine or spruce. I'll have it in a vase. Then I'll do snippets of greenery that I can hang a few balls off on a mantel piece or on consoles. I'll have bowls of decorations, so it feels Christmassy.”

Where she’ll go all out is the Christmas dinner table, making little rosemary wreaths place settings, or designing a menu “like it's a really fancy restaurant when really it'll just be whatever’s cooking”. Tie the look together with vintage silk ribbons and scraps of pretty fabric; reuse and upcycle and forage.

"There are lots of beautiful flowers around at Christmas time, and great things to forage at roadside out at the beach; seed heads, wild Queen Anne's Lace, wild carrot,” she says.

"I love vintage, I love colour and I love things that have a meaning. I think that is how I decorate all year round, not just at Christmas.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff “There’s nothing wrong with a bit of tinsel,” says Amanda Holland.

Intimate, rather than grand, traditions are the order of the day. Putting up the tree together is like unpacking a memory chest once a year.

"[Decorations are] things that my girls made when they were in kindergarten, even things that my brothers and sisters and I made in kindergarten, they all go on our tree at the beach.”

For Christchurch designer Alex Fulton, Christmas also means sunnier days, school finishing, work finishing, a period when "everyone's a bit tired, but know there's good stuff coming”.

"It's a very symbolic time of year.”

Fulton has decorated a rented home this year – her tree was already up in November – while work on the family’s Christchurch home continues.

“I'm always surprised when people go 'ugh, Christmas'. There's always so much hope and excitement around it. It's a time to spoil each other. It's got good memories and good feelings that go with it.

“I go hard out at Christmas time, but I wouldn’t say I was traditional.”

Her top tip for a stylish Christmas is to think of a theme, either a colour scheme or style, and let that guide you.

“You have to be a little organised, too,” says Fulton, who also involves the whole family in the decoration process.

"I quite like doing that. Just get everyone involved: 'What colour tree are we using this year?'”

Talk about organised, the family has four trees to choose from: red, white, yellow and a traditional green, so there are plenty of design options.

While it may be hard to get a consensus when you've got older teenagers, “they definitely have an opinion at the end of the day, and they love it when it's all up and feels festive”.

This year is a case in point: Initially inspired by Meri Meri UK’s pink and red tinsel tassels, Fulton was convinced to tone it down by her daughters, who wanted a more neutral look.

"They requested a traditional tree this year. We've just gone for something simple and small because we're in a smaller house."

One idea Fulton is keen to see would-be decor-designers ditch this time of year is “the amount we spend”.

Last year she crafted all her decorations in a simple red, white, black and neutral colour scheme.

She bought an old tyre and some tennis balls and wrapped them in cord. Folded paper stars and concertina style paper baubles completed the look.

Decorations don’t have to cost the earth if you make them yourself.

"I think it comes down to being organised as well. We can all get a little bit carried away.”

Organisation will be key to Cambridge designer Chrissie Henderson’s Christmas this year, too, thanks to a very important guest.

“I definitely like to put up the tree each year, but this year I will be going a little bit further because I've got my son who'll be turning two next year, so it's exciting for him.

"When we put up the decorations in the shop [Candela Design, in Cambridge], seeing his little face was quite heart-warming."

A fan of the traditional Christmas look, Henderson’s top tip for maximising Christmas style is the focus on the basics, and remember the reason for the season.

"My decorations are red and gold at home. I put candles on my window sill, so you can see it from street, maybe it'll lift people's spirits a little bit."

Christmas came early at Candela – they started planning for it in October. Now, the shop is green with evergreen sprays, a faux fireplace is decked in boughs of spruce, candles and red berries dot a dining table. It’s greeting card perfect.

"We didn't go too overboard. I wanted it to feel Christmassy and cheerful to get people into it."

While her tree at home isn’t up yet, there are two in the store and Henderson has firm ideas about good tree decoration: start small, and make sure it has twinkle.

"I would definitely start with some beautiful lights and then build upon that with pieces that you've collected over the years. Keep it eclectic and personal.

"For the dining room table, a runner topped with spruce wreaths, depending on the size of your table, with Church candles in the middle, that looks really lovely. It's simple but so elegant."

Back in Wellington, Holland is putting the finishing touched on a branch, decorated with ribbons and baubles in pinks, oranges and florals. There’s not a hint of spruce in sight, but it’s still beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Ross Giblin Amanda Holland of Small Acorns, making traditions of her own.

"You make your own traditions,” says Holland, “the trick is not to overthink it.”

"It does not remotely matter" if you don't have coordinated decorations or room for a tree, what’s important is how your decorations make you feel.

"I think that's how my decorating is in general the rest of the year,” she says.

"If you can pull things together with a bit of a colour thread, then all your haphazard decorations that you've collected over the years – even if you buy yourself just one or two new ones each year – you can make them work."