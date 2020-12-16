Selling a house in December: Are decorations festive or off putting?

Simple and elegant outdoor decor will hold a broader appeal than a cluster of Christmas characters and colours.

Inflatable Santas and snowmen are apparently so visually offensive that one quarter of British house hunters think their presence on the front lawn of a property decreases its value.

Bankrate mortages asked 6000 UK renters and homeowners whether the presence of Christmas decorations lowered the value of a property in their eyes. A 60 per cent majority said yes and claimed certain decorations would put them off a property entirely.

The worst offenders to “value” were inflatable Christmas characters, with one in four people saying this type of decor would turn them away from a house.

Well, I think that one quarter of British house hunters are grinches. Here we stand, one week into December, at the end of what has been tumultuous, anxiety-inducing, year of unprecedented, and then precedented, catastrophes. It's almost as if Lemony Snicket wrote the script for 2020. So what if people want to indulge in a bit of additional kitschy decor?

If now isn’t the time for bit of extra merry-making, then when?

Decorations make or a break a holiday.

Without cobwebs, spiders and spooky ghost portraits, what would Halloween be? Without copious strings of fairy lights, December wouldn’t really feel like Christmas.

I started to feel a bit of Christmas magic seep into my weary soul this week when I saw my neighbours’ fairy lights come on after dark.

We’re ready for good things to happen, each of those tiny twinkling lights seems to say.

But according to the Bankrate survey, one in five property viewers are put off by properties with excessive outdoor lighting.

Even more people were upset by any additional flourishes. One quarter of the respondents said they were averse to electronic characters, such as reindeer or a waving Santa, and religious scenes, which came in a joint second place for the worst aesthetic offender.

“While decorations are wonderful, homeowners looking to sell their property in December should be mindful that buyers may not have the same taste in festive decor," said their mortgage expert Nisha Vaidya.

“For example, too many decorations can make a property appear small and cramped or can be too distracting for buyers who are trying to envision themselves in the home. Sellers should consider their buyers when decorating for Christmas.”

New Zealand sellers, however, may not have much to worry about. With our market running so hot, a bit of festive decor is unlikely to put buyers off.

The Reserve Bank’s March timeline for reintroducing LVRs gives rental property investors a summer-sized window for frantic house-buying and outbidding of first-home buyers without the equity stocks of existing homeowners.

“The best time to sell your property is when the time is right for you, your family and your current circumstances. Our advice to people is not to try and time the market," says Bindi Norwell, chief executive at the Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ).

“However, that said, selling in December can be a good time of year to sell as usually we see a slight dip in the number of listings from November, meaning that there is less competition from a seller’s perspective."

If you are selling a home this month and don't want to forego all the festive cheer, here a few decorating tips to consider.

Firstly, take property photos before you start decorating. That way, if your house is still for sale in the New Year, the photos will not look dated as they would if they still featured a Christmas tree and wreath.

A smaller Christmas tree won't reduce the appearance of space in the living room, or if you are blessed with a high stud, use a tall tree to show it off.

Store presents away in a cupboard during open homes, so they don't clutter the space and err on the side of minimalism with interior decorations. Cluttering stacks of holiday cards, garlands, and tinsel on every surface can be distracting.

“In terms of Christmas decorations, our advice would be to keep it simple and perhaps stick to a few of the more traditional decorations such as a wreath on the front door and a Christmas tree in the living room,” advises Norwell.

“This way it allows potential buyers to imagine themselves in the property with fewer distractions. The same advice holds true for items such as family photographs.”

Simple and elegant outdoor decor will hold a broader appeal than a cluster of characters and colours. Go for a wreath and pick a colour scheme other than rainbow for string lights. Gold and white will look merry without being gaudy.

“In this year of Covid-19 though,” says Norwell, “I think there may be a little more leeway for Christmas decorations given that it’s been such a tough year for so many people.

“But as always, less is more.”