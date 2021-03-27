Inside the special women's whare of Cousins film producer Libby Hakaraia

Libby Hakaraia is a film director and producer who founded the Māoriland film festival and relocated to her tūrangawaewae – Ōtaki Beach – where she lives with her partner Tainui Stephens.

Film producer and director Libby Hakaraia moved from Auckland to her whānau land in Ōtaki in her late 20s because she fell in love with the “magic” of a property among the sand dunes.

One way that Hakaraia (Ngāti Kapumanawawhiti, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Āti Awa), and her partner, producer Tainui Stephens, navigate the challenge of distance is by bringing creatives and audiences to their own doorstep. In 2014, they founded the Māoriland Film Festival, an Ōtaki-based showcase of indigenous productions and talent.

Hakaraia's most recent work is the film Cousins, an adaptation of Patricia Grace’s decade-spanning novel that follows the fate of three Māori cousins in post World War ll Aotearoa. It has been seven years in the making.

Libby Hakaraia/Supplied The view that convinced Hakaraia to leave the city behind.

Libby: I came down to Ōtaki in 1998 to take my dad to a birthday party for one of my cousins. I walked down the beach track and onto the sand dunes. The sun was setting and I could see Mt Ruapehu, Kāpiti and Mt Taranaki and beyond to the Southern Alps.

READ MORE:

* Bring It Home: Auckland Pride director Max Tweedie and his drag queen flatmates

* Doodles turn Wellington's 'rickety old sheds' into works of art

* What's killing your houseplants? Probably overwatering, says Plant Project founder Jenna Gray



Ross Giblin Hue grown and carved by her father Peter Hakaraia: each of Hakaraia’s four siblings have a few of these, and to her, they are special taonga because, in his old age, her father can no longer carve.

I’d grown up visiting Ōtaki as often as every weekend and I had never known this kind of vista existed.

In a daze, I walked back to the party and said: “Uncle, I need to buy your house.” He cracked up and told me he was renting it.

I was a 28-year-old living in Auckland at the time and starting out as a freelancer in the TV documentary space. It wasn't like I was sitting on a pile of gold: I didn’t even have a deposit.

When I announced I was going to move to Ōtaki, a lot of people didn’t know where that was. My little brother said: “You won’t be able to conduct business from down there. I’ll give it six months.”

This was the age of dial-up internet, way before people talked about moving to the regions for work-life balance.

I always wanted to be back on the whānau land and made a deal with my parents, who were in Hamilton, that we all move home together. It was the best decision of our lives.

Ross Giblin Hakaraia and her dog Bounce.

But it wasn’t easy.

I was travelling a lot, driving in the middle of the night to get back up to an edit suite. Within three years I was able to look at edits in a clunky file form. I had faith the technology would come right.

We have two dwellings on the property, the “big house” and “little house”, and my special women’s whare, which is a 100-year-old army shed.

From the street, people can only see the original humble cottage that is starting to fall apart. No-one knows there is this modern piece of architecture that vaults cantilevered into the sand dunes. We walk them through the courtyard and into the next space, and they go: “Wow.”

The house I bought and brought onto the property was a kitset homestead. They were all the rage in the 80s and 90s.

Ross Giblin The “little house”, the original cottage, is Stephens’ office and also where he keeps his piano. “My darling Tainui colonised my whare,” says Hakaraia.

I used to live in the NYC-loft-style George Courts building on K’ Rd.

My old neighbour and close friend is an architect, who I asked to replicate that feeling with an extension to the big house. I told him my budget was tiny, he assured me he could do something, and I juggled as many jobs as I could to afford it.

Four years ago, my aunty Janet (Henititarateheipiwhara) called me to ask if I wanted the old storeroom from the back of our marae.

As kids, we were sent in there to get out extra cutlery from among the spiders and dust and mouldy bibles. It is just magic. It was lined with old newspapers going back to the early 1900s. I tried to save as much of that as I could, but I had to hose it out.

Ross Giblin The display table is a combination of Hakaraia and Stephens’ whānau photos and travel souvenirs.

The weatherboard is solid as. During the first lockdown, I spent every day writing and thinking and painting. I host script workshops in here, and eight of us will sit and come up with all sorts of ideas and stories. I call it my women’s whare.

I say to all the young women who come into this house: I built this as a newly solo mother working as a freelancer. Everything was against me, you can do this too.

Ross Giblin Hakaraia’s parter Tainui had this taiaha made for her, from black maire hardwood and albatross feathers.

Ross Giblin One of the original life rings from a steamboat that used to take tourists out on Lake Waikaremoana.

I’ve been part of a Māori weapons training group for 15 years.

Being gifted a taiaha is a big moment. Tainui had one commissioned for me – made of black maire, the strongest hardwood, with albatross feathers at its neck. A local kuia, who was a master of weapons, reminded her nephew and nieces that the skill needed to be passed down, and so we learned. The idea that only men were trained is a nonsense. Under tikanga, we are the peace-bringers. It is almost a dance.

I love ephemera that talks about the old New Zealand, things with stories. The life buoy I found in a shop in industrial Paraparaumu that no longer exists, run by a couple of art directors on film sets. The life ring sat on one of the steam boats that used to take tourists out on the lake, which in myth is the lady of the mist.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hakaraia bought her boat on an impulse, to satisfy her deep love of being out on the water.

Before lockdown, I was watching fishing boats coming in off the beach.

I asked a lot of the old fishermen to take me out and none of them ever bloody took me, so I thought, bugger this.

I spent a couple of years working on yachts in the Caribbean, but I had to be courageous in learning how to get this heavy fibreglass thing off the beach. I towed it all the way down there and the fishermen said, that is totally the wrong boat for this coast.

I said, that’s awesome, thanks.

Ross Giblin Art by Chris Meek, a childhood friend of Hakaraia's based in Raglan.

Chris Meek and I grew up together in Raglan and in Hamilton, long before Raglan was a hipster town.

He is a Pākehā who grew up with Māori and understands our connection with the whenua. We hadn’t seen each other in about 10 years when I saw a flyer for his studio.

Chris got into upcycling before anyone else. He takes old car bonnets and beats them into art.

In the work that hangs in our hallway, Aotearoa is upside down like we see it in legend. The head of the fish is Wellington and the tail of the fish is Cape Reinga. Te Waka a Māui is the South Island. I love that he got that.