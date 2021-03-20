Furniture maker returns home to craft native wood

Furniture maker Lloyd Brooke Anderson and his family moved home to Aotearoa-New Zealand just as his Australian home was going into lockdown in 2020. But it wasn’t Covid that called the craftsman back across the ditch.

Now settled in Northland, Brooke Anderson says it was family, the laid-back Northland life, and the chance to create his bespoke furniture from recycled native and ethically sourced timbers, that were the real lures. He creates his pieces for Lloyd Brooke Furniture in a workshop near his home.

LLOYD BROOKE ANDERSON: We had a longing to come back home prior to Covid. We were drawn to the New Zealand way of life and of course, being closer to family.

Bri Hammond/Lloyd Brooke Furniture Furniture maker Lloyd Brooke Anderson at work in his Northland workshop. The craftsman moved home to New Zealand in 2020, and now creates bespoke pieces from local, ethically sourced timber.

When Covid came around it was a firecracker. We just thought, let’s go back now. It turned out that we moved in the middle of Melbourne’s strictest lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Meet the maker: Glen Turner turns reclaimed timber into art

* Why wood is so good - beautiful ways to include timber in your home

* Vintage treasures can work in a contemporary setting

* Upcycling furniture: The experts have a go at restoration for a good cause



One of the really unfortunate things is that we didn't get the chance to say goodbye to our friends and family there. There were a lot of big decisions we were making at that time. We've got three children as well, so it was a big juggling act; we managed to get it done, but it was quite stressful.

We’re really glad to be here now.

It’s beautiful in Northland. My parents are in Paihia. That was a big factor for us, being closer to family and the Northland way of life just suits us to a tee. It’s a beautiful area; the people are laid-back; there’s so much culture up here as well, and lots of great timber.

My first preference is to get my timber from local dealers. One of my main sources in Melbourne was a man who harvested trees off his own property and dried them himself. I found a similar source up here in Northland, in Kaitaia. His name is Brian Sims.

I went out and visited his farm, a fascinating place. He was the supreme winner of the environmental awards for farming. He inherited the farm of his father and has done a lot of work to recover the land and to stop slippages and contamination that can come from the animals.

About 30 years ago he started planting forests on his land which is a little unusual for farmers, but it was actually to protect the land. Among all the natives, he also planted some beautiful furniture-making timber trees, namely black wood and silky oak.

He delivers the timber personally. He’s done good for the land, and as far as carbon footprints go, you can’t get much better than that.

If we’re talking about sustainability, the biggest factor by far is the longevity of the piece. A good example is the other day, I was at my parents house, and they said: “There’s a display cabinet we want you to look at.”

This piece was made by my great-grandfather, probably the 1900s, and it’s beautiful. There are bevels on the side, they’re all cut by hand. Because that piece has got so much meaning carried within it, you’d never just throw that piece away.

What I’m trying to do, as well as sourcing sustainable timbers, is to try to create that sense of meaning in a piece. I do that by trying to involve customers as much as possible in the making of their furniture and to design for their home so that they don’t just have a piece of furniture, they’ve got a story that goes along with it.

I’m currently building a workshop on my property. In the meantime, I’m renting a space just around the corner from a local man.

I’m most comfortable working from home. It’s what I did in Melbourne as well. I like the intimacy of having family around. It just brings my work closer to home, which I know for a lot of people is a disadvantage, but for me, my work is with me all the time, and I’m happier when that’s the case.

I love the idea of wood fitting together like a puzzle, it’s probably one of the first things that attracted me to woodworking. You can use power tools to achieve that, but with hand tools, I find that I can get a greater degree of variation. I can also work very efficiently with the hand tools.

LLOYD BROOKE FURNITURE/Supplied “I love the idea of wood fitting together like a puzzle, it’s probably one of the first things that attracted me to woodworking.”

The best thing about it is that I get a very intimate understanding of the timbers I use.

I finish the pieces with my hand tools, my planes, chisels, saws. It’s those hand tools that help create that meaning in the piece as well. If you can look at that furniture and know that all of those edges have been bevelled by hand, that tabletop has been flattened with a hand plane, it just makes it a little bit more special.

The customers I work with are genuinely enthusiastic about the beauty of timber, and they have a respect and deep interest in the craft as well. I usually send them progress photos along the way, so they can see how the pieces were made – they seem to really appreciate that.

I feel very settled, being back in New Zealand, like I can take the designs further. There’s a lot of information, particularly in Northland, that I feel like I’m just soaking up at the moment. One of my teachers at the moment is a Māori shaman, who’s giving me lessons in art and design and sacred geometry. So, I’m really optimistic about being here pushing my designs to the next level.

FIVE OF BROOKE ANDERSON’S FAVOURITE THINGS:

Elodie Side Table

LLOYD BROOKE FURNITURE/Supplied The Elodie side table, by Lloyd Brooke furniture.

I build this in either American maple or walnut. A wonderfully versatile piece, this side table has served many uses in our family. Currently, we have one at the end of our couch and the other is used as a bedside table. I love the directness of the design and the hand-carved detail.

Elaine Bench Seat

LLOYD BROOKE FURNITURE/Supplied The Elaine bench is a Lloyd Brooke Furniture classic.

This was one of the first pieces I built when I began my woodworking journey. Many years on, it remains an amazingly practical piece. The children and their friends can pile on while the dovetails hold it all together with beauty and integrity.

Glass Display Shelf

This was built by my great-grandfather in the early 1900s. Previous to living with us, it resided in my grandparents’ house for many years. The design is exquisite with lovely interplay between the cut out segments and the mirrored back.

Dunstone Design Sabine Chair

LLOYD BROOKE FURNITURE/Supplied Brooke Anderson’s Evan Dunstone chair.

Evan Dunstone is my furniture making mentor over in Canberra, Australia. He has been building as long as I’ve been alive. This is a chair designed by him that I put together as a kit. It is an amazingly comfortable chair, built to last generations. Evan is one of Australia's best chairmakers.

Handmade Parlour Guitar

LLOYD BROOKE FURNITURE/Supplied Brooke Anderson’s handmade parlour guitar, by Hamilton Serrat-De Soua.

This guitar was made by my friend Hamilton Serrat-De Soua. The deal was, he’d build me a guitar, provided I bought the tools to allow him to do it. The result was a beautiful, small-bodied guitar with cross-sections of Brazilian vines inlaid around the sound hole and headstock. It has a wonderfully bright timbre. There is also a matching mandolin.