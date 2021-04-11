At home with Bailey Meredith, co-founder of Baina and General Sleep

Bailey Meredith is the co-founder of organic cotton towel company BAINA and sleepwear General Sleep. She bought a home in Titirangi, Auckland with her husband Ali Williams in 2013, but they have been renting in Melbourne until recently.

BAILEY: It is so nice to be back. We tossed up the idea of selling to afford a place in Melbourne, but we missed home too much.

I grew up between Auckland and the Waikato, and my husband is from the UK. We bought in one of the first real housing booms... You’d go and view a property, and it would be sold by the time you got home. There was a real sense of urgency, which is still nothing like the market of today. What we went through was comparatively a walk in the park.

We came to see the property in the middle of winter about 7.30pm at night and by 9.30pm we'd put in the offer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meredith was involved in the design process of the Valley two-seater sofa, her most prized item in the lounge.

Potential is what drew us into this house.

We could see past its cosmetic challenges, like horrific black carpet, a black feature wall, and the rest of the paint job which I referred to as “foundation yellow”.

We took a leap of faith that really paid off.

My husband pulled up a corner of the old carpet and discovered polished rimu floors. As soon as we stripped back the surface details and lightened up the lounge, dining room and bedrooms with paint, they were transformed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Photos from Meredith and Williams’ wedding day and glassware and ornaments from various travels. The ashtray came from Portland, Oregon.

The stability of a brick house appealed to me. We're on a big piece of land filled with persimmon, apple and plum trees and grape vines. It feels like a private orchard encased in bush.

From April, we're going to start a major renovation and knock out the kitchen walls to open up that space as much as we can because it is a small home.

In our mid 20s, when we bought, the interior was a mishmash of furniture we had collected throughout flatting days. Curating the home has been a slow churn process of seeing one thing that I really love and investing in it. Nothing in the space is cookie-cut.

I like things to feel quite soft, especially in the living room where we spend a lot of time. I want our things to be warm and inviting, although I am often conflicted between minimalism and character.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meredith has a collection of candles and incense. This one has a smokey, woody smell.

The sofa was a major investment piece, and I purchased that while I was working for Jardan, an Australian contemporary furniture designer and manufacturer. It was a new piece that I got to watch over from its inception to release.

I saw the initial sketches and knew that was the sofa that I wanted, but I also had a hand in customising it by picking out the fabric.

Our lounge does seem to reflect current trends, but my intention is for it to remain that way. I like things to have permanence. When the trends move on I'm still going to be really happy with the style. I don't actually do much secondhand shopping, I find it a little overwhelming. The vintage things I have, I’ve stumbled across rather than scavenged.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Vintage vases bought from Homestyle magazine editor Alice Lines.

My vases, for instance, came from Homestyle magazine editor Alice Lines, who set up an Instagram of collected trinkets.

We don't own a television, so we always have music playing. Ali used to DJ, so his record collection is the alternate focal point of our living space. On the odd occasion, we’ll binge a show on our laptops if there is a must-see. But I generally work in the evenings, so I’ll sit up at the dining table while Ali cooks dinner, and we'll listen to something together.

