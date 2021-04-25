When your first home used to be a rental, it's a blank canvas

Kim and Callum Oliver bought their first house, a former rental property, from his mother and are slowly renovating. Often people ask Kim why she has a painting of her husband hanging in their lounge. He also has long hair, a moustache and a beard, but the painting is of Frank Zappa.

Kim Oliver’s dream is to run a small artisanal chocolate company out of her home kitchen. The only problem is the kitchen. She lives in Birkdale, Auckland, with her husband Callum and they are slowly glossing over decades of wear and tear in the rental property they purchased from his parents.

KIM: We weren’t in a position to buy a house in the Auckland market, but we were lucky enough to be able to buy my mother-in-law's rental property three years ago. The house has had tenants for more than a decade, so it has seen plenty of wear and tear.

The decision was purely financial, but there is a lot of space, and we have the freedom to make it a blank canvas, as we can afford to. The best part is that it's ours.

The bathroom had wooden flooring, which makes no sense. We were scared we might find damage underneath, but got lucky. The first thing we did was put tiles in. We added a walk-in-wardrobe to the master bedroom and completely ripped up the backyard and put a vege garden in.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Oliver's first home business was candle-making.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Olivers bought this print in Paris a few years ago from a street vendor. Kim keeps it as a reminder of their trip.

The lounge gets a lot of sun, has a nice view out over the valley. You can look out and see everything happening, which is great for a people watcher like me.

Home ownership, to me, means the freedom and space run an ecommerce business on the side. I have a “chocolate room” where I store everything. It’s a bit of a dump, but it’s my favourite place to be.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kim has a chronic illness, so she usually finds manual labour impossible. Upcycling the old coffee table took her several days.

My first go at business involved a lot of candles, but chocolate-making was more fun.

My main peeve with the house is the kitchen, which is incredibly old and outdated. I would like to bring out my own range of chocolates and chocolate products, but I need to have the kitchen registered for commercial use. In the meantime, I have a local skincare maker using my cacao recipe and making my face masks.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A set of decorative tea light candles.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Another hobby Kim picked over lockdown was making terrariums.

Our coffee table is nine years old. The table was a dark wood stain, and in one of the lockdowns I sanded it all back and re-varnished it to the light wood you see now. All of our friends ask if we’ve bought a new one.

I suffer from a chronic illness called fibromyalgia​, so manual labour is typically something I find impossible. The table took me a few days, and I feel extremely proud of it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Callum is a hobby beer brewer and enthusiast, so Kim collects beer glasses for him from op shops.

Kim Oliver started The Chocolate Tour, a curated online store for locally made artisan chocolates and chocolate products that delivers nationwide.