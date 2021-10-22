Transformed by colour

Hannah in her studio and her artwork Chrysanthemums and Peonies which has 54 layers of carved Resene Lumbersider acrylic paint on a 1100mm-diameter board.

We talk to artist Hannah Jensen, colour consultant Megan Harrison-Turner and stylist Melle Van Sambeek about how colour inspires them.

Hannah Jensen reveals the magic within her art

Christchurch artist Hannah Jensen has developed a distinctive style, creating striking works by combining Resene paint and carving.

Tell us about your work?

I have been carving into Resene paint since 2003 after a happy accident while experimenting at university. I layer boards with 40 to 70 coats of Resene Lumbersider and carve back through the layers to reveal the colours underneath.

It is textural and topographical and an absolute pleasure to carve works to hang in homes all around the world.

How did you become an artist?

I always wanted to be an artist, I love working with my hands and was inspired by watching my mum work with clay when growing up.

I didn't imagine being a paint carver but using the time at university to experiment was the greatest gift and carving into paint is what came of that.

For the past 18 years, I have continued challenging myself within this technique and continue to create with joy from my now Christchurch studio.

I now also really enjoy teaching my unique technique.

What do you love about working with colour?

I adore being able to bring an idea to life. Whether using a monochromatic palette or a lush bright palette, Resene provides an incredible range. I still enjoy mixing colours if I want any slight variations.

The greatest bonus for me that came out of lockdown last year was choosing to put commissions aside and dive into a large floral work Chrysanthemums and Peonies (above).

Using a bold palette of Resene Encore, Resene Rapture and Resene Glorious under topcoats of Resene Bastille made for a wonderful, lush effect.

SUPPLIED Megan loves Resene Suits because it sits so well with the landscape and bush, Resene Nero “is the best kind of black” – handsome when paired with cedar or white, and Resene Cut Glass for its relaxed beachy vibe. She painted the tile effect at left with Resene Gull Grey, Resene Solitaire, Resene Double Stack, Resene Sour Dough and Resene Longitude.

Colour consultant Megan Harrison-Turner says colours are her happy place

Stylist and colour consultant Megan Harrison-Turner loves her job: "For photo shoots, homes, showrooms and offices as a stylist and colourist I get to create ambiances that make my clients happy."

Why do you love working with colour?

Colour makes my soul sing. I love that with colour there is always more than one right answer. A room can be in any number of different Resene colours with any number of styles of furniture and it can feel and look great in any of those styles.

Homes are a huge expression of ourselves and colour helps express that. Over the years I don't think I've ever repeated a colour scheme – the needs of each client, each setting, the light, the scale, the progression of one room to another have all been different, so the colour schemes have all been different.

Do you have a top colour tip?

I can't possibly leave it at one – there are many.

Choose what you love and don't settle for less – every time you look at that wall in the wrong colour it will remind you of what you wish you had.

Choose the paint colour last. This stops you from literally painting yourself into a corner. There are many more Resene paint colours than say carpet or marble benchtop colours so choose those first then find the best coordinating paint colour.

Use Resene testpots. Check the colour on the largest sample possible in both daylight and at night. Fold the paper or card you've painted at right angles and place it in the corner of the room, next to the sofa, peeping from behind the curtains – everywhere to check the colours work together.

SUPPLIED Melle Van Sambeek at home with walls and cabinetry painted in Resene Rakaia. She created the room to the right using some of her favourite colours, including Resene Gold Coast, Resene Hairy Heath, and Resene Half Bokara Grey.

Stylist Melle Van Sambeek delights in paint's instant effect

​Melle Van Sambeek of Sailor and Scout is a stylist who sources and curates beautiful furniture, objects and art. She also creates inspiring ideas using Resene paint and finds colour transformative with its ability to evoke emotions and mood.

"It is such an easy way to change the feeling of a space instantly. If you are willing to pick up a paintbrush yourself you can change up a space in a weekend."

What are your current passions?

I love to support local artisans in my work as I feel there is so much talent in New Zealand and if I can shine a light on locally created design then that gives me joy. I am also an advocate for vintage. There is so much to love in the story of pieces that have already had a previous life elsewhere.

Any tips when working with colour?

I like rooms to flow so a great way to create that is to use the same shade throughout but in different strengths. Many Resene colours come in half, quarter and double versions – it's a great way for rooms to feel harmonious but to have different strengths and depths throughout.

Another tip is to continue the wall colour onto the ceiling to create the illusion of space and height. This will draw the eye up and make the room appear larger.

What are your current favourite Resene colours?

Having grown up with the beautiful West Australia bush, I'm definitely drawn to a warmer palette that evokes memories of the red earth and golden sunsets that were my daily scenario as a child.

I love Resene Hairy Heath for its deep red earthy feel, Resene Gold Coast which is a beautiful warm sandy shade and Resene Half Bokara Grey which is a softer take on straight black but which is still striking and has depth and punch.

For more tips and inspiration for your next decorating project visit habitatbyresene.co.nz and your local Resene ColorShop.