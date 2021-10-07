Neale Whitaker: How to decorate when you start with a blank canvas

Interior designer Neale Whitaker knows exactly where to start when you are faced with a blank canvas - the floor.

Talking to interior designer Neale Whitaker is a little perilous – it makes you look twice at everything inside your own house. (Should it stay or should it go?)

But Whitaker, who is a judge on The Block Australia and also works on Love It, or List It Australia, is the last person to stamp his own style preferences on everyone else. What he does do, however, is tell us a few secrets that help explain why some rooms look amazing and others are just, well, ordinary.

We asked Whitaker where would he start when presented with a blank canvas, such as a new build or whole house renovation.

And the answer is – the floor. “There are no rules about these things, but I do believe when you look at a space, the first thing your eye takes in is the floor. Whether you opt for carpet, timber, polished concrete, that’s what you deal with first.”

Whitaker and his fiancé David Novak-Piper have been slowly renovating their own character house in the rural New South Wales.

“The wood floors were pretty ugly, having been stained and varnished in the ‘90s. They were a very yellow colour and kind of gave the wrong feel to the entire house. So we painted them all white (Porter’s Chalk), and it has totally transformed the space.”

Get the right lighting

Number two on Whitaker’s list is the lighting. Yes, it is that important – he describes himself as “a light obsessive”. “Good lighting is the most transformative thing. The ugliest room, or the smallest, can be transformed by the right light.

“It always amazes me how people underestimate the impact of light in the home, including natural light. The way your home faces, geographically, will likely determine whether you need to supplement a space with artificial light. It will also determine the window furnishings and whether you need curtains, sheers or blinds.”

Supplied Lighting is immensely important – both natural and artificial - so think about it when decorating a new build. As well as skylights bringing in natural light, Tim and Arty’s house on The Block NZ features a front door with glazed panels.

Go big with sofas

When it comes to sofas, Whitaker is adamant: “If in doubt, oversize – that’s a blanket rule. Always go for big, rather than small. In a restrictive space, nothing is going to make it look smaller that putting in small furniture – you get that doll’s house effect.

“I always say, ‘buy the biggest sofa you can comfortably fit in the space’. If you can fit a 2.5-seater or a 3-seater, rather than a 2-seater, then go for it. We spend a lot of time on our sofas.”

Jane Ussher A large rug is in perfectly harmony with the sofas in this living room in the home of Auckland couple Joanna and Pawel Grochowicz.

And Whitaker, who is also a King Living ambassador, says, if possible, don’t put your sofas right up against a wall. Bring them forward, allowing a passage behind, to make a much cosier conversational area.

In terms of colour, the designer prefers to go neutral:“I rely on accessories, such as rugs, beautiful cushions and artwork to bring colour into interiors. We’re experimenting more with colour in the bedroom at home. But for the main living areas my advice is still to keep it neutral. It doesn’t have to be boring. You can layer with texture and punctuate with colour.”

Whitaker also suggests taking a bit of time to get paint colours right, because nobody really wants to be repainting a room, which can be expensive.

Jane Ussher Low seats ensure a balanced furniture arrangement in the living room of James Doole's Remuera townhouse.

Forget what’s on trend

“People still get hung up on what’s on trend, but I am always saying go with things you love. If you paint in a neutral shade you can play around with smaller things and have more fun. It gives you greater flexibility.”

Whitaker’s range of “neutrals” covers a range of colours, including cream, beige and grey tones, deep charcoal, very pale browns and caramels and pale green, sage and olive tones. “These can all be loosely termed as neutrals,” he says. “I love charcoal grey – it’s one of my favourites.”

What about rugs?

Again, if in doubt oversize, the designer advises: “Choosing the right rug is very important. Often, people make the mistake of choosing a rug that’s too small. And rugs that are too busy and patterned can make a space feel crowded. I tend to go neutral and big.”

Supplied The layering of textures in sofa, cushions, throw, fire surround and rug help enliven Connie and Rach’s winning living room on The Block NZ.

The largest rug Whitaker has in his own home is a Casablanca rug adapted from a traditional Berber design in charcoal grey. “It looks stunning on our painted white floorboards.”

But, despite his advice, Whitaker says the couple also have a traditional Moroccan rug in bright, primary colours, brought back from a trip, and a few antique Persian rugs used as runners. “There’s a real mix, but the one thing that holds it all together is the white floorboards.

“All the rugs delineate different areas within the open-plan areas. Where possible I like to put the front feet of a sofa on the rug, and the same with secondary chairs.

What about vintage furniture?

When you move into a new home, there is always a discussion about what older pieces from your former home will or won’t work.

Whitaker’s advice is to hold on to pieces you love. “If you love them, they will work in your space,” he says. “You can be amazed at what you can make work against that blank canvas. People worry too much about getting rid of everything. While it is always good to get rid of some things, keep those others.

“Remember you don’t have to be locked into one style. You can mix things up. This is what makes it your home, as opposed to anyone else’s. This is especially true when you are moving into a property in a street where all the houses are essentially the same. Don’t go for that cookie cutter interior.”

Whitaker says compared to Australians, New Zealanders have a “much greater individuality” when it comes to decorating.

Lockdown changes

It’s no surprise that Covid-19 has changed the way we live. Whitaker says he is seeing a pendulum swing away from fully open-plan living, and part of that has been caused by families having to work from home.

“We are seeing increasing interest in partition walls, so rooms can be opened up or closed down.

“And multifunctional furniture that also provides storage is one way to manage living in a smaller space, because homes are getting smaller, which means functionality becomes so much more important.”

HOMED Diverse interior styles percolate happily and easily in this 1910 Dunedin villa

