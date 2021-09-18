Colour trends: This spring, we'll be painting our homes with shades of optimism

Warm colours continue to find favour this spring and summer say colour experts. But there is also a move toward bright, breezy colours. This home features Dulux Pohutu Geyser in the dining room. Styling by Bree Leech.

Colour experts are unanimous – world events have a huge impact on colours and new collections that catch the eye.

And, yes, those events include the pandemic. As Resene marketing manager Karen Warman says: “Repeated lockdowns have reminded all of us of the need to take, or make, time to switch off and tune in to what’s really important – our own wellbeing and the health of those we care about.

“This turn towards self-care and wellness is causing many of us to rethink how our homes look.”

RESENE Cause for optimism. Fresh Resene shades on these walls are, from left, Resene Peppermint, Soothe and Reservoir.

The key moves this spring and summer include a renewed love of “honesty” in materials, such as timber, an appreciation of Scandinavian design influences, and bright and breezy paint colours with optimistic undertones. Think coastal blue and aqua, barely-there pinks and earthy shades.

READ MORE:

* Why there are so many shades of white, and how to choose the right one

* Window and wall trends for 2021: Softly does it

* Painting the house exterior: What colour comes after grey?



Warman talks about “soothing colours that bring a sense of levity and clarity”, such as Resene Soothe, a dusty umber and ashen red-toned neutral, and Peppermint, a minty pale green. There is a more than a hint of retro about these shades.

Neutrals, too, are changing. After two decades of cool, flat greys and whites reigning as the preferred neutrals, there has been a shift towards warmer and more complex options, such as Resene Thorndon Cream.

Dulux The walls in this bedroom are painted in Dulux Coral from the Flourish collection.

“Character neutrals, which feature more depth in their subtle undertones, are all the rage, with hues like Resene Tea (a colour very popular in the ‘noughties’).”

Dulux colour specialist Davinia Harper says after months of restrictions, there’s a desire to be bold, expressive and try new things. “At the same time, the lingering sense of uncertainty around what the future holds makes us seek comfort and security from our homes.

“Having spent so much time isolated and on devices, we find ourselves craving authentic connection. In our homes, we desire textured, natural materials and finishes that ground us and provide those tactile experiences we’ve been missing. Furniture is chunky and reassuring, with curves that follow the lines of the body.”

LISA COHEN Neutrals are moving away from grey tones to more earthy shades. The warm neutral colour in this bedroom is Dulux Waiau Bay Half from the Restore palette. Styling by Bree Leech.

Harper says three key palettes are emerging this spring and summer – warm tones, sensual, deep decadent hues (including petrol blue, desert red and dusty rose) and joyful, nature-inspired pastels.

The Dulux neutrals are earthy, and often teamed with rugged, natural tones, such as buttercream, pumice, airy blue, clay, rich forest green, moss and purple-black.

“These colours speak of restrained minimalism, soothing our senses and providing the soft backdrop needed to adjust to constant changes in our lives,” says Harper.

Talk to interior designers, and invariably they are wary of “trends”.

Wellington interior designer Frances Fraser of Honour Creative says to talk about a “trend” can be disparaging to a colour, but she says we can’t help be influenced by what we see. “It’s a shame, however, when people have things they don’t genuinely connect with, just because it’s a trend.”

Conversely, the designer says it’s wonderful when people do find a colour they connect with. A blue bedroom Fraser created for her daughter 15 years ago could have been taken straight from this year’s spring-summer palettes.

The designer has long favoured colours that put us in touch with nature: “If I could have a job just working with blues and greens, then’s that’s what I would do,” she says.

Bonnie Beattie Interior designer Frances Fraser chose a soft blue for the lower cabinets in this kitchen in a Seatoun house.

Fraser says we shouldn’t underestimate the way our immediate environment impacts on our mental health. “Having that connection with nature inside our homes makes an awful lot of sense.

“There is definitely a move towards warmer colours, natural and organic textures, and it’s understandable. These things make us feel good, just like a walk in the forest makes us feel good.”

Ultimately, what makes us happiest is a look that reinforces our individual style, and makes our home the perfect retreat in times of uncertainty.