Get the look: Tame the Western wilderness like Neon's Yellowstone

Yellowstone is now streaming on Neon and will debut on SoHo on January 13.

From the glowering mountains, to the lush valleys, rugged canyons to wild horses, Neon’s Western drama Yellowstone is TV on an epic – if somewhat problematic - scale.

Beyond the majestic Montana scenery, the series is a show about one family, the gritty, sun baked, gently conservative Duttons, who’ve ranched this pastoral idyll for seven generations and now find themseves locked into a bare knuckle, all-guns-blazing, 24-7 brawl to keep the modern world, and the family’s iffy past, out.

Yellowstone may be pure US conservative fantasy, but at the heart of this wild empire is a very real 558sqm Craftsman lodge, made from whole redwood logs, river stone and pioneer grit presumably, that’s worth temporarily side-stepping the show’s dubious politics for.

Supplied Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone - get the show's unique Western look.

Built in 1914, in real life the Dutton’s home is the Chief Joseph Ranch, in the Bitterroot River Valley outside Darby, Montana.

Inside, the home’s decor is pure Craftsman, with warm, dark wood; sturdy river stone and chocolate leather everywhere. Forget the mountains, forests, bulls and rivers outside, this decor is all about how the wilderness was tamed.

Paramount Pictures/Supplied The Dutton’s living room on Yellowstone.

Dear antlers and taxidermy elks dot the walls, alongside romantic images of the ranch’s past, and the cowboys of old.

Lantern style lights hang from tree-trunk rafters; an antler chandelier glitters above; floors are warmed up by colourful rugs; cushions bright with geometric Native American patterns dot every seat.

It’s a classic, timeless look the show’s set designers have captured beautifully.

As lush as it is cosy and inviting, the Dutton living room is a chocolate and leather cocoon, protecting the family from the wilderness outside, and a gorgeous backdrop for interfamily drama.

Paramount Pictures/Supplied Chief Joseph Lodge, aka the Dutton ranch on Yellowstone.

When it’s not hosting Hollywood, Chief Joseph Ranch offers luxury dude ranch holidays for city slickers yearning for the quiet life. Even if you could, you don’t have to travel all the way to the mountains of Montana to get a little taste of the wild west in your life.

Here’s how to capture laid back, Western inspired luxury in your decor:

Stamford leather recliner in aged brown, Greenslades Furniture – $2599

After a long day out on the range, you deserve a throne to come home to. This vintage-look leather recliner is pure John Dutton: masculine, sturdy and dependable, with an edge.

Grab a couple of fingers of good whiskey and settle to brood a spell.

Baluch Rug, Vintage Industries – $1125

This hand knotted rug isn’t from the US – it's from Afghanistan. But it has similar rich, earthy colours and geometric patterns favoured by Montana’s 12 Tribes craftspeople.

Perfect for warming up a polished wooden floor, or for Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton to stretch out in front of the fire on, while they gaze adoringly into one another’s eyes.

Cotton velvet cushion covers in Russet, Henna and Curry, Citta – $44.90

While the Duttons have more geometric, Native American design -inspired cushions, the lush, luxe colours of these three cushions wouldn’t be out of place in their living room, although John Dutton would probably call them a little too frou-frou for his macho tastes.

1930s New Zealand sheep droving poster replica, Zazzle – $216

Montana ain’t the Mackenzie Country, but this classic Kiwi advertising print wouldn’t look out of place on the Duttons’ wall, where images of the old west and the cowboy way of life abound.

Designed to lure city bound folks away from smoggy old London, to the simpler way of life to be found on 1930s New Zealand, the nostalgia vibe is perfect for any Yellowstone inspired room.

Taxidermy wapiti deer, 13 points, Vintage Industries – $5,500

According to the sales pitch, Fiordland has the only free-range Wapiti herd in the Southern Hemisphere, and this chap was once one of them.

Although stuffing and mounting things they’ve killed is much more the Beck brothers’ style, than the Duttons, there are still plenty of hunting and game trophies dotted around the lodge. For the Duttons, hunting is less about pride than tradition, necessity and good husbandry.

Alfred table lamp, Lighting Direct – $112.44

It doesn’t get much more rustic and ole timey than a Victorian industrial lamp with a cast iron look.

Part of the charm of the Craftsman look is low, warm side lighting and lamps, rather than stark overhead lighting so lamps are the way to go.

Mimosa Cape Cod timber chair, Bunnings – $147

Last seen being thrown across the lawn with manic abandon by Beth Dutton, these classic American chairs have been the backdrop to many a terse, tense meeting at the lodge – as well as the odd celebration.

More often associated with seas side locales, this Adirondack, or Cape Cod chair still sits well in Montana. The perfect spot for scheming how to fill your town’s top administrative positions with your relatives – according to John Dutton, anyway.

Wooden wagon wheel, The Market - $69.96

If there isn’t a wooden wagon wheel somewhere, are you even doing Western decor? There is no more appropriate shorthand for the look than having one of these propped up in the garden.

Deer antler chandelier, Hus – 59cm, $999

John Dutton would be happy to add this replica rack to his chocolate cocoon. It comes in a couple of sizes, but this petite version wouldn’t overwhelm the average Kiwi home.

At the Dutton lodge, the antler chandelier hangs over the dining table – a visceral reminder that the ancestors dined off the land, or they didn’t dine at all. What would great, great grand pappy Dutton say about this version? Perhaps we’ll find out when Yellowstone’s prequel series Y:1883 finally makes it to these shores?