Why we find watching other people organise and restock their homes so soothing

What is it we love so much about watching other people clean up?

When Hannah Stickland fills a pantry or organises a wardrobe, 94,000 people might tune in to watch.

The Auckland-based professional organiser started her company Simplify My Home a couple of years ago, first with her sister-in-law, and now with her husband.

On social media, she shares up-close and personal glimpses inside the pantries, wardrobes and closets of some of Auckland’s flashest homes – and says her audience respond fast.

Hannah Stickland, the professional organiser behind Simplify My Home.

“Every time we posted we would just get so many sales off the back of it. A huge bump in sales,” she says.

"We get about 100 messages every time we post, with love hearts and 'Oh my goodness, I love this', and 'I can't wait to see what the end result is'. People just adore it.”

Stickland says the clips’ popularity is “about selling an experience, selling the dream” to her audience: 99% per cent Kiwi, 98% female and 100% enthusiastic about getting and staying on top of their stuff.

It started with Marie Kondo, for her, the KonMari craze got her into the business in the first place.

“The whole idea of 'if it sparks joy then keep it', teaching us how to file fold, teaching us a smarter way of living. It's basically creating a home for everything within the home. I really do love watching that stuff.”

Socially acceptable

She’s not the only one. On Instagram, the #pantryorganization tag brings up more than 229,000 posts, #pantry goals has 186,000, while your basic #pantry has 618,000. Over on Tiktok, the same tag has had 442.6 million views.

And that’s just one little corner of the restocking and organising video clips world. #Cleantok has a further 37.6 billion views.

In March, The Washington Post speculated that part of the clips’ popularity stems from their often “soothing, sensuous quality”, that can trigger ASMR, or "autonomous sensory meridian response", a rare, highly enjoyable, almost addictive sensation that can feel like trillions of tiny bubbles bursting under your skin.

Tiktok The #cleantok hashtag has been viewed by millions of people.

But it’s possible the response is even more intrinsic than that.

"I think it's just an extension of our procrastination,” says Vicki Andonopoulos​, an associate lecturer who specialises in digital marketing, at Sydney University. “Those videos give us a sense of accomplishment without having done anything ourselves.”

They also require “zero brain power”. That might sound like a negative thing, but in these hectic, hustle-driven, info heavy times, it can be a relief.

"It's a full state of mindlessness,” says Andonopoulos. “We're not [doing] those things ourselves, but we're seeing someone else do it really well and, almost vicariously, I'm satisfied through their actions."

That satisfaction can give you a dopamine hit, too, and that will keep coming back for more.

Another aspect that keeps us coming back is our propensity to forge what Andonopoulos calls “para-social friendships”, the one-sided relationships social media creates between creators and followers.

All about the personality

Stickland is the face of most of her clips, and there’s something immediately compelling about watching a competent professional work her magic on an empty shelf.

It’s a bit like dropping in on a pal at work – if your pal’s workplace is a $20m mansion on the North Shore.

Simplify My Home/Supplied An aspirational, perfectly turned out Simplify My Home pantry.

Stickland says some of her followers will check back as she posts them throughout the day, tuning in to her InstaStories at the start of what Stickland calls a “service” session in the morning, and popping back over the course of the day to see how it all turns out.

Her service doesn’t come cheap. Some of her clients will spend between $4000 and $6000 for an in-person organisation session. But the online clips, packed with tips, advice and above all aspiration, are free.

”As people, we're constantly on the lookout for connections and networks,” says Andonopoulos. ”The same thing happens online. It just so happens to be that it's totally one way. But when we do feel like we're in a para-social friendship, we've got a way higher level of trust.”

Simplify My Home/Supplied The end result has to be beautiful, but the stories are all about personality, and creating a connection.

That means viewers are likely to go back to feeds like Stickland’s again and again. They know and trust that she’s got the goods.

One woman war on shame

Case in point, personal organiser Beks Holmes. She’s been sharing clips of her adventures in tidying and decluttering since 2018 – a jaunty mix of hacks, skits and honest advice.

"My strategy is really to show me rather than show too much of the transformation type stuff,” she says. "People enjoy the transformations, but there's so much of it out there, and I think it sets people with the expectation that you do your decluttering once, and it stays like that, but that’s just not true.

Bek Holmes/Supplied Professional personal organiser Beks Holmes wants to destigmatise mess.

“The best systems in the world will not work if you have someone that puts stuff on the shelf instead of in the drawer. Someone has to take responsibility for maintenance. I feel like in a lot of the online stuff, that part is missing from the conversation.”

The other thing missing is tautoko (support) for folks who might be struggling with shame over having let their standards slip.

Holmes isn’t a fan of tidiness shaming. Her videos say, sometimes literally: I know it’s tough, but, "if we do this decluttering gig together, we're going to have a good time, and it's not going to be the most awful experience in the world".

"You might actually enjoy it” she says. “My sense is that finding a way to enjoy decluttering and organising is the way to get into maintaining it yourself."

In business for about four years, Holmes charges $100 an hour, and says her clients are "busy, busy, busy, busy people”, who like things to feel calm and organised at home but don't have the bandwidth to take care of it themselves.

"There's just not enough time in the world to mend all the things, or make all the things from scratch. But they've got that intention.”

She adds: "My husband is really, really tidy, I'm the messy one in our relationship. It's one of the reasons that I'm good at what I do, because I've come up with all of these strategies to help me keep on top of my own needs.

“So, I really empathise with my clients, I understand what they're going through. I understand the struggle."