Potter Karla Marie on why a lump of mud is better than looking at screens

"As soon as I stepped into my own studio space as an independent artist, I was using bright colours. I chose my signature colour as a right of passage."

Potter Karla Marie has just opened a ceramics studio and school in the centre of Wellington. The signature glaze of the one-time Wellington Potters’ Association is pink – like her hair.

For the past couple of years, she has been making demonstration pieces for her classes, but is now finding time to work on new, more sculptural pieces for an upcoming exhibition.

KARLA MARIE: I started doing pottery with my grandmother back in 1999. We used to go to the Kāpiti Arts and Crafts Society once or twice a week and that was our hangout time.

Potter Karla Marie in the central Wellington home she shares with her partner.

I completely forgot about it all the way through adulthood. I went in and out of a number of different careers and then found myself on the other side of all that, looking for something meaningful to do.

In my search, I came across the Wellington Potters’ Association and it reminded me, “oh my gosh, I used to pot with my Oma”. It hadn't even crossed my mind at all for the last 20-something years.

I did my orientation and fell in love with the place. I spent $10 on my first bag of recycled clay, and then I was hooked. From there I spent five to six days a week at the clubhouse, just potting and making, sometimes till 1.30 in the morning.

I ended up teaching the introduction to glaze classes, because I had become incredibly obsessed with glazing, so that kicked off my teaching. After the first lockdown, I started giving lessons on the wheel, and I've been trying to keep up with demand ever since.

"The vessels [I've made] came from the desire to replace all the commercial stuff I have at home with my own hand made things. That's been my focus until now."

People are drawn to ceramics because of the potentially therapeutic and meditative element. We live in such a technology-saturated environment: there are screens everywhere, most people have jobs where they interact with screens, or we're on our phones all day.

But when you're dealing with a lump of mud, there's no way you can have your hands on your phone.

I had one student, after a two-hour session, say, “Oh my gosh, Karla. That's the first time in I can't remember when that I haven't thought about work for a full two hours.”

"I've been quite a traveller for many of my years, so collecting ceramics has never really been a possibility, but I do have a small collection of pieces that are important to me."

I did a teapot-making workshop with Jenny Shearer, who's referred to as one of the 70s dames - a very talented potter - and she said that it's really important to surround yourself with beautiful objects, keep your best creations to use every day, and have your kitchen filled with gorgeous pottery, so it acts as a daily reminder to put beauty, care and consideration into your craft.

The vessels [I’ve made] came from the desire to replace all the commercial stuff I have at home with my own handmade things. That's been my focus until now.

I'm definitely starting to delve more into non-functional ceramics. I'm working on some pieces for an exhibition at the moment.

A gift from celebrated NZ/Dutch potter Anneke Borren, who is one of Karla Marie's pottery idols.

My partner and I ended up in this gorgeous spot about a year ago. It's overlooking the city, really easy walking distance to work, beautiful, big, sweeping high ceilings, gorgeous, open windows. It's just a little two-bedroom thing, but it's an old building.

I've been quite a traveller for many of my years, so collecting ceramics has never really been a possibility, but I do have a small collection of pieces that are important to me.

The blue and white bowl on the mantle was a gift from Anneke Borren, a very famous, New Zealand-Dutch ceramicist. I did a two-day workshop where she shared an incredible wealth of information.

She gave the five of us who were at that workshop a piece each, so it serves as a really beautiful reminder of that time that I spent with her and some of the lessons I picked up, namely about centring yourself before you start working with the clay.

The pink bowls are mine, and they're glazed with one of my signature pink glazes.

As soon as I got my own studio, my rite of passage was making myself some pink glazes. I said, “I don't have to use brown and green. I can get my own colours!” I don't know if it's rebelling against the system or what, but it was a cool moment for me to be able to just pick what I wanted.

A series of bowls celebrating Karla Marie's signature colour, pink.

The little pig was one of the first pieces I ever made, back in 99, with my grandmother. My mum just found it in storage. It's cool to have it back.

Looking at it from a teacher’s perspective, it was actually technically amazing. I thought, “gosh, I did really well back then.” It's a reminder of the time I spent hanging out with my Oma.

The little blue cup is one of the first “wow” pieces of pottery I made, a piece that, when it came out of the kiln I was just stunned, “I made that”. So instead of giving it away or selling it, I decided to keep it, because I loved it so much.

When I went to art school, one lecturer warned us not to become a hoarder of our own work. His reasoning was that if you collect too much of your own stuff it doesn't allow enough space for new creative ideas to come through. I've held on to that throughout the years. Most of the stuff I make I give away.